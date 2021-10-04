Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant could retain the same playing XI from the last game against Mumbai Indians (MI) when his side takes on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Monday. The two teams are currently level on 18 points at the top of the standings, with CSK ahead on net run rate. Monday's clash will be the penultimate game in the league phase for both teams and they will be hoping to take the top spot with a win.

Here is the playing XI we feel DC might field against CSK:

Prithvi Shaw: The opener managed just six runs against MI in the last game and will hope to give DC a good start this time.

Shikhar Dhawan: Having lost the top spot in the Orange Cap race, Dhawan will be looking to get a big score against CSK.

Steve Smith: The Australia star couldn't reach double figures against MI and will be desperate to get a big score on the board on Monday.

Rishabh Pant: The skipper will hope to pace up DC's innings in his middle-order role.

Shreyas Iyer: Iyer played an impressive knock of 33 not out to help DC beat MI and will be looking to put in another good shift with the bat.

Axar Patel: After three wickets against MI, Axar will be eyeing another good performance on Monday.

Shimron Hetmyer: The 24-year-old West Indian star can be crucial to DC because of his big-hitting ability.

Ravichandran Ashwin: One of the most experienced players in the team, Ashwin is a key part of Pant's plans.

Kagiso Rabada: The South African pacer didn't have a particularly good outing against MI and will be hoping to recover his form against CSK.

Avesh Khan: After a superb performance against MI, Avesh will be looking to continue his strong run.

Anrich Nortje: The South Africa pacer will look to put in another good performance after figures of 1/19 against MI.