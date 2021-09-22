SunRisers Hyderabad are a team that depends primarily on its bowlers to either restrict opposition teams to below par totals or defend small totals. That has been the hallmark of their performances in the IPL over the years. But in the first half of IPL 2021, the experienced bowling unit couldn't respond to the challenge and that has left the team struggling at the bottom of the points table with just 2 points from 7 matches. Captain Kane Williamson will expect his bowling unit, led by the Afghan spin wizard Rashid Khan, to come good in the UAE leg, especially in the encounter against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

Rishabh Pant's team will come into the match tied with CSK at the top of the table and will look to blow the out-of-form SRH away. But they need to be cautious about handling Rashid Khan, as the leg-spinner has an amazing record against them.

Rashid Khan has picked up 14 wickets in just 11 matches against DC, which is his second best record against any active IPL team. Moreover, his economy of 5.63 runs per over is the best for any bowler in the IPL against the Delhi Capitals.

Not just that, Rashid has the best economy for any bowler (who have bowled 20 overs or more) at Dubai, where the match against Delhi Capitals will be played.

The leg-spinner, who relies on his tight line and length and variety, is at his best when batsmen try to attack him. His past record against DC shows that Rishabh Pant and company have not managed to get the better of him.

DC might once again look to play his 4 overs out without giving him many wickets. But they have a clutch of shot-makers in their team and Rashid could be a handful against them.

SRH fans would expect Rashid to put in a stellar show on Wednesday night to give the team the fillip it needs to start their revival.