With 292 cricketers set to go under the hammer, fans have been waiting eagerly for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Auction, scheduled to take place on February 18, in Chennai. Earlier, a total of 1114 players had registered for the IPL 2021 Auction, with the final list being made on the basis of shortlists submitted by the eight franchises. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), who finished at sixth position last season, will enter the auction with the biggest purse, having an available salary cap of Rs 53.20 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have the lowest available salary caps of Rs 10.75 crore each.

Meanwhile, Rs 2 crore is the highest base price category in the auction, with ten players in that bracket. Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav are the only two Indian cricketers in that list, joined by overseas cricketers (Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy and Mark Wood).

When and where is the IPL 2021 Auction?

The IPL 2021 Auction will take place on February 18 in Chennai.

Which time will the IPL 2021 Auction start?

The IPL 2021 Auction will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2021 Auction?

The IPL 2021 Auction will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where will the IPL 2021 Auction be live streamed?

The IPL 2021 Auction will be live streamed on HotStar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

Note: All broadcast and streaming timings as per information from host broadcasters.