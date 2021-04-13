Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by four runs in a nail-biting thriller that went down to the wire. Despite Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson scoring a magnificent ton, he failed to take his team over the line off the last ball of match 4 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Samson hit 12 fours and seven sixes in his astonishing 63-ball innings but in the end failed to send Arshdeep Singh's final ball for the maximum runs as Punjab Kings won the match by four runs.

"The second part of the innings was the best I ever played. In the first part, I was not timing it very well. I took my time, respected the bowlers, took singles and got into a rhythm and then I started to play my shots in the second half," he said at the post-match presentation.

"I enjoy my shots but I come back to the present after I play those shots. It automatically happens, when I focus on my skills and watch the ball and react. Sometimes I lose my wicket also, so I just play the same way." Samson added.

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul said he didn't stop believing in the team and knew that a couple of wickets will give his side the win.

Rahul said, "The game went deep only because me included, we dropped some sitters. We bowled well until about 11-12 overs. We're used to this, and it's not something new for us, but a win like this brings the team together."

"We batted really well and bowled well in patches. We weren't consistent with the lengths but the bowlers will learn," added Rahul who scored 91 in his team's 221 for 6 after being asked to bat.

Rahul praised Deepak Hooda who hit a 28-ball 64 to lay the foundation of Punjab King's big total, along with pacer Arshdeep Singh, who dismissed Samson with the final ball of the match.