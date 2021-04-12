Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will take on each other in match four of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. After enduring a disastrous 2020 season with a bottom-of-the-table finish with only 12 points after the league stage, Rajasthan Royals can expect to start afresh under the leadership of their new captain, Sanju Samson. On the other hand, KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings also aim to start well and maintain that run throughout the season. With a small ground and the presence of tremendous fire power in both teams' batting line-ups, fans can certainly expect a high-scoring affair.

Top IPL 2021 Fantasy Picks for RR vs PBKS Match:

KL Rahul (Credits - 10.5): Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul is regarded as one of the most dangerous players in the T20 format throughout the world, irrespective of the conditions and the opposition. His remarkable stroke play can mesmerise one and all. With the responsibility of leading an IPL side on his shoulders for a second season running, much can be expected of this wicket-keeping batsman in this edition. Rahul finished with 670 runs at a mammoth average of 55.83 in 14 games last season, the highest for his team.

Shahrukh Khan (Credits - 8): This hard-hitting batsman from Tamil Nadu has the ability to use the long handle from ball one. Shahrukh carries a massive reputation as a finisher in India's domestic circuit and has been an integral part of Tamil Nadu's success in recent limited-overs seasons. His cameos in the quarter-finals and finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season helped Tamil Nadu go over the line and claim the trophy, thereby justifying his Rs 5.25 crore price at the 2021 auction by Punjab Kings.

Jos Buttler (Credits - 9.5): Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler is one game-changer that is a must-have in your Fantasy XI. An aggressive opener, Buttler has the ability to change the course of the match in a matter of a couple of overs. Although his 328 runs in 13 games in the last edition didn't do justice to his talent, a strike-rate of 144.49 was a strong positive for the team and could prove a massive gain in the fantasy team XI along with his wicket-keeping abilities.

Ben Stokes (Credits - 10.5): Stokes is regarded as one of the best all-rounders in the game in the current era. He brings an enticing prospect of getting double points in fantasy cricket as he is picked due to his performances both with the bat as well as the ball. With both wicket-taking and boundary-hitting abilities, Stokes can prove to be an asset for the team. Stokes ended with 278 runs at an average of 40.71 for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020.

Note: Price of the players are mentioned beside their names as provided by iplt20.com