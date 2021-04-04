Players from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) interacted with one another as they crossed paths before and after their respective practice sessions today. Players including Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings and Faf Du Plessis were masked up and seen sharing light moments with one another with Covid-19 protocols in place.

The official Twitter handle of Delhi Capitals shared a short video with a caption that read, "A cordial meet up before the intense matchup | DC and @ChennaiIPL stars interacted just as we finished training and they walked in for theirs, and it's only made us more impatient for the big game on April 10 #YehHaiNayiDilli#IPL2021#VIVOIPL"

A cordial meet up before the intense matchup



| DC and @ChennaiIPL stars interacted just as we finished training and they walked in for theirs, and it's only made us more impatient for the big game on April 10 #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/nEBTF6fF3l — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 4, 2021

Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will both kick-start their IPL 2021 campaign against each other on April 10. So far in the IPL both teams have faced each other 23 times, with CSK winning on 15 occasions.

However, looking at the results of the last edition where DC came out as winners both times, CSK will be eager to gain the upper hand this time around.

DC will be without their regular captain Shreyas Iyer for the entire tournament. Iyer was ruled out due to a shoulder injury he sustained during the first ODI against England last month.

Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant will captain Delhi Capitals in Iyer's absence.

DC Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddharth

CSK Squad: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujra, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishanth