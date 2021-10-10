Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (2 Runs) FIFTY! Slower delivery, well outside off and at 106.7 kph. Robin Uthappa slashes at it and gets it through cover for a couple. Brings up his fifty, off just 35 balls and what an impact he has had on this game so far!
9.5 overs (1 Run) Good looking shot for one. On top of off and swatted away to deep mid-wicket for a run.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish ball, well outside off stump. Gaikwad fetches it and taps it straight to point.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Length again, this time around off. Uthappa opens the face of his blade and guides it down to third man for another one.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish delivery, on middle. Gaikwad heaves it down to deep mid-wicket for a run.
9.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Uthappa pushes it down to long on for a run. Both Gaikwad and Uthappa look comfortable out there and are just looking to keep the scoreboard ticking.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter one, on middle and leg. Uthappa flicks it off the back foot to deep square leg for another one.
8.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads again and Gaikwad just dabs it down on the leg side for a single.
8.4 overs (2 Runs) Slowed up, on the pads. Gaikwad just nudges it with soft hands towards the mid-wicket region and they race back for the second. Good running.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly dragged down, on middle. Robin Uthappa rocks back and pulls it uppishly towards deep mid-wicket and gets a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Ruturaj Gaikwad almost walks past that one, cleverly bowled by Ashwin. Gaikwad steps out and Ashwin bowls it a little bit wider and slower. Gaikwad gets a leading edge towards covers and picks up a run.
Ravichandran Ashwin to operate now.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Sliding into the pads at 92.1 kph. Uthappa chips it towards long on for a single.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller and wider, Gaikwad dabs it down to short third man but can't get it past Kagiso Rabada over there.
7.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and Uthappa works it through mid-wicket. They look for two but settle for the single in the end.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Slower one at around 107 clicks, bowled from the back of the hand. This is on a length, outside off and deceives Robin Uthappa completely.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Curran hits the length hard and bowls it on the off stump line. Gaikwad looks to pull but mistimes it to deep square leg. They get another single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Nicely played. Length again, around off and Uthappa just guides it to third man for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Curran starts off with a length ball, well outside off. Ruturaj Gaikwad swats it away towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
Strategic Time-Out! A much-needed one for Delhi indeed. The players will now be able to take a breather. Such was an entertaining Powerplay from Chennai. Robin Uthappa just took off and didn't look back. He has powered Chennai to a brisk start and they will look to continue the momentum. Delhi would hope to get an early breakthrough after the break and put brakes on Chennai's innings. Tom Curran to bowl now. He is wearing a black armband as today is the death anniversary of his father.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball, drifting onto the pads. Gaikwad tucks it behind the corner on the leg side and picks up a run. Axar Patel sneaks in another quiet over, just 5 from it.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, on middle. Uthappa goes on the back foot and pushes it down the ground for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Gaikwad uses his feet and eases it down to long on for another one.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Dragged down, on middle and Robin Uthappa will be disappointed. Uthappa pulls it hard but straight to deep backward square leg for a run.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Slowed up, on off and Gaikwad caresses it towards cover for a quick single. Tom Curran misfields and they get through easily.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Angled into the pads and Ruturaj Gaikwad can't get it away.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Robin Uthappa has arrived for Chennai! What a shot and what a knock from him thus far. Full and outside off, Robin attacks the room and rifles it over mid off. 20 from the over, Chennai have raced to 59/1 at the end of the Powerplay. 114 needed off 84 balls.
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Robin is on fire! Khan delivers it on a length and outside off at 133.4 kph, Uthappa stands tall, holds his shape nicely and bludgeons it down the ground over long on.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off, Robin tries to guide it past short third man but misses. He was looking to play the field there as that fielder was brought up after the boundary ball.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Uthappa is looking in the mood. So refreshing to watch him bat in full flow. Slower delivery, full and around off, Robin picks it up and whips it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This one has been dismissed. Fuller in length, around off at 137 clicks, Uthappa gets on the front foot and smokes it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
Avesh Khan (1-0-7-0) comes back into the attack.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Clever slower one, at 119 clicks and outside off, Uthappa tries to slog it across the line but is early into his shot.
