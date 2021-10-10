Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Slower and outside off, Rishabh Pant pushes it towards covers for a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Had the ball hit the stumps, Rishabh Pant was a goner!
9.5 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, on middle. Prithvi Shaw knocks it down to long on for a single.
The skipper, Rishabh Pant comes in at number 5.
9.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Moeen Ali gets the breakthrough. The idea of promoting Axar Patel up the order doesn't work. Moeen Ali drops the ball short and outside off, Axar Patel goes on the back foot and tries to pull. The ball though goes off the top edge towards long on. The substitute fielder, Mitchell Santner, settles himself under it and grabs the ball without any fuss.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on middle. Prithvi Shaw eases it down to long on for a run.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Floats it up, on middle. Axar Patel smashes it off the back foot towards long on for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, on off. Prithvi Shaw goes back and drops the ball on the leg side for a single.
Strategic Time-Out! Wow! It has been a fascinating first nine overs here. Prithvi Shaw looked edgy at the start but has brought up a classy half-century and has kept Delhi on the front foot. For Chennai, it has been Josh Hazlewood who has been the star, as he has sent two experienced batters back in the hut. Will Shaw keep up the good work or will the spinners of Chennai make some inroads?
8.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Axar Patel pushes it back to the bowler. 10 from this over.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, on middle. Prithvi Shaw works it to mid-wicket for a single.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautifully played! Very full and on the stumps, Prithvi Shaw gets down on one knee and belts that one between deep square leg and deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Ravindra Jadeja again bowls it short, outside off. Prithvi Shaw cuts it but chops it straight to short third man.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap! Short and outside off, Prithvi Shaw sits deep in his crease and carves it through backward point for a boundary. He reaches his fifty as well. What an attacking display it has been from the youngster so far!
8.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Axar Patel punches it down to long on for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, on middle. Axar Patel stays deep in the crease and works it through mid-wicket for a single. A tidy over from Moeen Ali. Only 4 runs from it.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball, on off. Prithvi Shaw eases it towards long on for a run.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, Prithvi Shaw knocks it back to the bowler.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery, around off. Axar Patel works it down to long off for another single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Prithvi Shaw pushes the ball towards covers for a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on middle. Prithvi Shaw defends it to mid-wicket off the front foot.
Spin from both ends as Moeen Ali is brought into the attack now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Prithvi Shaw tucks it to mid-wicket for a run.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, on middle. Axar Patel tries to work it on the leg side. He gets a leading edge to cover-point and the batters pick up a single.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and wide, outside off. Axar Patel slices that one over point. Dwayne Bravo runs to his left to stop the ball but misfields and allows the ball to go over the ropes. A boundary.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Tad short from Ravindra Jadeja, outside off. Prithvi Shaw nudges it to mid-wicket for a run.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker delivery, outside off, at 93.4 kph. Axar Patel works it to long off for one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, angling on the pads. Prithvi Shaw works it to short fine leg for a single.
Ravindra Jadeja comes on to bowl now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Around middle and off, on a length, Patel works it to mid-wicket but not in the gap. Another excellent over from the Aussie. Just 1 run and a wicket from it. At the end of the Powerplay, Delhi are 51/2.
5.5 overs (0 Run) On a length around middle, played out from the crease to the leg side.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, Shaw drives it square of the wicket on the off side for a single.
Axar Patel has been promoted up the order and comes in at number 4.
5.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Second wicket for Josh Hazlewood as Shreyas Iyer is CAUGHT! Another delivery is angled on middle and leg at 136.8 kph, sliding down further, Shreyas Iyer tries to flick but closes the face of his bat early. The leading edge flies towards covers, Ruturaj Gaikwad moves across to his right from point, keeps his eyes on the ball and takes the skier safely.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Chance of a run out, missed. Angling into the batsman, Shreyas helps it off his pads to square leg and looks for a run. He is mid-way down the track but is sent back. Iyer slips a bit as he turns but reaches safely as Moeen misses his shy at the striker's end.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on middle, worked on the leg side but not in the gap.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, Delhi Capitals are 80/4. The live updates of Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings live score, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.