Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
18.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! Cracker! Short of a length, on off. MS Dhoni clatters that one over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Lovely slower ball, outside off, at 123.4 kph. MS Dhoni goes for the pull shot but is beaten by the lack of pace.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Moeen Ali steers it to deep point for a single.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played by Moeen! A low full toss outside off, Moeen latches onto it with an angled bat and lofts it clinically over point for a boundary.
MS Dhoni comes ahead of Ravindra Jadeja. Maybe, to maintain the left-right combination.
18.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Avesh Khan gets rid of the big fish and what a time to pick up a wicket. He bowls a low full toss outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad swings his bat hard. The ball goes towards deep mid-wicket. Axar Patel runs to his left and dives at full pace to take a fantastic catch. Ruturaj Gaikwad walks off the field after an impressive knock.
Who will bowl the penultimate over? It's going to be Avesh Khan (3-0-36-0).
17.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Ruturaj Gaikwad swings across the line. The ball goes off the outside edge to third man for a single. 11 from the over, 24 needed off 12 balls. Anrich Nortje has bowled out now.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Class, that's the word! Anrich Nortje sees Ruturaj Gaikwad charging down the track and bowls a full toss, outside off, in search of the wide yorker. Ruturaj Gaikwad slices it over backward point for a boundary. 600 runs in the season for Gaikwad!
17.4 overs (1 Run) In the air, but safe! Short ball, on middle. Moeen Ali mistimes his pull towards mid-wicket. Axar Patel runs ahead to take the catch but doesn't attack much and the ball lands just short of him. A single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Well executed yorker from Anrich Nortje, on off. Ruturaj Gaikwad digs it out towards long on for a run.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, on off. Ruturaj Gaikwad looks to slog it across the line but gets beaten.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gaikwad is the man for Chennai. Anrich Nortje starts with a full ball, on off. Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes it just wide of mid off. Shimron Hetmyer dives to his right but couldn't gather the ball. The ball races away to the long off fence. 400 runs in the UAE leg for Ruturaj Gaikwad.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Another full toss on off, Ruturaj Gaikwad heaves it to deep mid-wicket. He retains the strike by picking up a single. 35 needed from 18 balls.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball from Avesh Khan. Bowls a full toss on middle, Ruturaj Gaikwad shuffles across and clips the ball neatly between fine leg and deep square leg for a boundary.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, wide outside off. Moeen Ali steers it to deep backward point for a single. 4 singles off the over so far.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Pulled to long on for one. Singles won't bother Delhi at this stage.
16.2 overs (1 Run) A full toss outside off, Moeen Ali slashes it to deep point. He crosses ends.
Avesh Khan (2-0-27-0) is back into the attack.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on off. Ruturaj Gaikwad pulls it over mid-wicket off the back foot for one.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Good comeback from Anrich Nortje! Bowls it full, very full, on middle. Moeen Ali jams his bat down in time.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This will release some pressure! Short ball, on middle. Moeen Ali pulls it to deep mid-wicket. He fetches himself a boundary with that pull.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) This time Moeen Ali whips it off the pads to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on the pads, Moeen Ali flicks it to mid-wicket.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Ruturaj Gaikwad goes deep in the crease and dabs it down to third man for a single.
Anrich Nortje (2-0-12-1) is back into the attack.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on leg. Moeen Ali glances it to fine leg for a single.
