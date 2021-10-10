Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
... THE RUN CHASE ...
Right then, Chennai need 173 to get a straight entry into the final. They have firepower in their batting but they depend too much on the top two. Their middle order has been shaky and Delhi have the arsenal in their bowling attack to take them down. Should be a riveting chase. Stay tuned...
Josh Hazlewood (4-0-29-2) comes up for a quick chat. The Aussie says that the score is just about par. Feels that the ball was sliding well and batting got a bit easier towards the end. Mentions that it's just about mixing up your lengths and pre-empt what the batters try to do. States that the dew is settling in and thus, the wicket should get better to bat on. Jokingly says that he hopes he doesn't get to bat.
It was the Prithvi Shaw show for Delhi at the start. The young man started by playing a few edgy shots but soon got into his zone. He plundered some boundaries and provided Delhi with a brisk start. The problem though was that he was the lone one scoring runs as the rest either struggled or got out. Eventually, Shaw also was caught in the 11th over and the runs dried up as the Chennai spinners choked the flow of runs. The pair of Hetmyer and Pant though got together after that and injected some fresh momentum into the innings by raising an 83-run stand off 50 balls.
Not a desired finish in the last over but still, Delhi have posted a very strong total on the board. Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer were brilliant during their partnership and helped Delhi in recovering from a precarious situation. Chennai would be a shade disappointed as they had Delhi under the pump but couldn't maintain the pressure for long.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) Excellent bowling! Very full, on middle and Pant can't get under it. He drills it down the ground to long on and they race back for the second. The skipper gets his fifty as well in the end. Delhi finish with 172/5!
19.5 overs (2 Runs) Another full and wide one, Pant creams it towards sweeper cover and Faf du Plessis is a bit sluggish in getting to it. This allows Pant to come back for the second with ease.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy boundary but Pant won't mind as he moves to 47 with that. Very full and outside off. Pant looks to crunch it through covers but gets an inside edge past the stumps. The ball racesaway to the fine leg fence.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Third dot on the trot in the final over! Very full, around off and Pant thumps it to covers but finds the fielder inside the circle.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Full and wide, Thakur gets it perfectly well inside the tramline. Pant can't get to it and it's another dot ball.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Pant couldn't make up his mind in time as to which shot to play. A slower delivery, around off. Pant looks to lap it over the keeper but misses and gets hit on the pads.
Shardul Thakur to bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Brilliant yorker from Bravo, right on the money. Tom Curran can't do much about it apart from digging it out. As we say, it all happens in the 19th over. 11 runs and a wicket from it.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball, on off and at just 99.8 kph. Pant heaves it down to long off for a single.
Tom Curran is the next batsman in.
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Dwayne Bravo has his man but probably the damage is already done. Bravo bangs in a short one, on off and angling across the left-hander. Shimron Hetmyer goes after it and looks to pull on the leg side. He ends up skying it towards the deep mid-wicket region. Ravindra Jadeja settles under it and takes a fine catch. Shimron Hetmyer has to depart after stitching a crucial partnership.
18.3 overs (2 Runs) Just over. On off and Hetmyer just manages to clear Moeen Ali at mid off with his lofted shot. They race back for the second as the fielder cuts it off around the wide long off fence.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Where has the bat gone? Pant has lost the bat completely but gets the connection alright. The bat flies to the leg side, the ball gets lofted to deep cover. Deepak Chahar tries his best to catch it in the deep, by diving forward, but it falls marginally short. Chahar does well to prevent the boundary. Only a run in the end.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another one-handed shot. Bravo looks for the blockhole but misses and Rishabh Pant takes full advantage. Pant gets enough on it yet again and the ball just sails over the long off fence. Maximum.
18.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! That is a poor delivery from Dwayne Bravo. This is pushed way outside the off stump line and Pant leaves it alone. Wided.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Very full, on off. Pant bunts it out on the off side and sets off for a quick run. 12 off the over, 39 in the last three.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Aerial but safe! Full and wide from Hazlewood. Pant throws his bat at it but doesn't time it perfectly. The ball drops in no man's land at sweeper cover. The fielder cuts it off, keeping it to a couple.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Pant tries to be cheeky but misses. Outside off and Pant looks to reverse-scoop it over the keeper's head but fails to connect.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A length ball, on off and around 142 kph. Rishabh Pant just whips it and the ball races to the left of the long on fielder, into the fence. 150 comes up!
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full again, outside off. Hetmyer gets it through cover-point for a single.
Josh Hazlewood (3-0-17-2) comes back into the attack.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full, on off. Shimron Hetmyer has nailed this one right back over the bowler's head for yet another boundary. Delhi are in ascendancy now!
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A streaky boundary for Rishabh Pant. Fullish ball, outside off. Pant throws his bat at it as he looks to go over covers. Pant gets a thick outside edge and it flies wide of Dhoni for a boundary at third man.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, Hetmyer forces it through extra cover for a single.
16.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Pushed well wide outside off and this one is outside the tramline. Wided.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Bravo gets in the yorker at leg stump. Pant gets a bit squared up as he looks to flick. The ball goes off the leading edge towards short third man. Josh Hazlewood dives to his right and saves a certain boundary. One run taken.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Very full, on off. Hetmyer pushes it down to long off for a single. Good batting, rotating the strike right after the boundary.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Seam up from Bravo and this is short and wide. Shimron Hetmyer stands his ground and pulls it powerfully to the cow corner fence. The 50-run stand comes up!
16.1 overs (1 Run) Bravo sees Pant advancing and fires in a full and wide one. Pant manages to reach it and gets it through cover-point. They take a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Thakur does get it full and wide this time but inside the guideline. Pant squeezes it to deep point for a single. 14 off the over.
Strategic Time-Out! Chennai bowled reasonably well in the last few overs but now Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer are looking to attack more. This pair is set and Delhi would be hoping for some fireworks at the death. How many runs can they add more to Delhi's total from here on?
15.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Thakur doesn't want to bowl into Pant's arc and understandably goes full and wide. This is just outside the tramline though. Pant leaves. Wided.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Thakur hits the length hard and Hetmyer looks to pull. The ball hurries onto him a bit and Hetmyer inside edges it towards short mid-wicket. They scamper through for a run.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Full and wide, Pant crunches it to sweeper cover for a run.
15.3 overs (2 Runs) Short and wide, Pant throws his bat at it and picks up a brace as the ball races towards deep backward point.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! How has that gone the distance? A full toss, on off. Rishabh Pant looks to fetch it and whack it across but his one hand comes off the bat. The ball still goes high and handsome over the cow corner fence. Unreal!
15.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle and leg. Hetmyer swings across the line but mistimes it to wide long on. They get a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Thakur bangs in a short one on middle, a bit too high. Wided.
