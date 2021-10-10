Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Mix-up but this time no harm is done. Short and wide outside off, Moeen lofts it over point and takes a single. He wants the second run also but is sent back. The throw comes to the bowler's end but it's too wide. Moeen returns home safely.
14.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.4 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! What's happening out there? Suddenly, Chennai lose their fourth wicket in no time. What a turnaround from Delhi. Short of a length, on leg. Ruturaj Gaikwad mistimes his pull towards long on. The batters decide to go for the second run but Shreyas Iyer swiftly comes charging from long on, picks up the ball and throws it to the bowler's end. Kagiso Rabada collects it and whips the bails off. Ambati Rayudu is caught short and has to depart. The umpires take it upstairs and confirms the same.
Is that a run out? The umpires have gone upstairs and the replay shows that Ambati Rayudu is well short. OUT is the signal.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg, Ambati Rayudu comes down the track and drives it to long on for a single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Way outside off, Ambati Rayudu guides it to backward point.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on off. Ambati Rayudu defends it towards covers.
Ambati Rayudu is the new man in. Kagiso Rabada (2-0-19-0) is brought back into the attack.
13.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Same bowler, same fielder. Tom Curran bowls a length ball, outside off. Shardul Thakur has a massive swing at it. He is too early though and the ball gets the height but not the distance. Shreyas Iyer at long on runs to his right and takes the simplest of catches. Two wickets in quick succession for Delhi.
13.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower delivery, way too outside off. Shardul Thakur fails to reach and the umpire calls it a wide.
13.5 overs (1 Run) A full toss, outside off. Ruturaj Gaikwad flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) Slower delivery, on off. Ruturaj Gaikwad guides it to the third man region for a couple of runs.
Shardul Thakur has been propelled up the order and comes in at number 4.
Is that caught cleanly? The third umpire is called in action and he is now checking if Shreyas Iyer touched the rope or go over it with the ball in hand. The replay confirms that it's all good and OUT is what we can see on the big screen.
13.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Tom Curran gets the breakthrough. Bangs in short and on middle, Robin Uthappa has an enormous swipe at it. The ball goes off the splice towards long on. Shreyas Iyer is stationed over there and he does take the catch. Axar Patel though comes running across to his left from deep mid-wicket and breezes past Shreyas Iyer. They do not collide but that makes Iyer lose his balance. Good presence of mind is shown by Shreyas though. He immediately tosses the ball up, crosses the rope and then returns to grab it back. The onfield umpire gets it checked upstairs and the replays confirm that it's neatly done by Shreyas. End of a fine knock from Uthappa, he has done his job. 60 needed off 39 balls and this game can open up from here.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Ruturaj Gaikwad drives the ball to sweeper cover for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, outside off. Robin Uthappa looks to heave it away. The ball goes off the inside edge to short fine leg for a single. Avesh Khan has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Had he hit, Robin would have been a goner.
Strategic Time-Out! So, the equation is 62 from the last 7 overs and looking at how Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad are playing, Chennai should be able to chase it down without much fuss. Delhi, on the other hand, desperately need wickets if they want to keep the game alive. Tom Curran (2-0-10-0) comes back into the attack.
12.6 overs (1 Run) This one is again bowled from behind the bowling crease and on off. Uthappa eases it down to long off for one. It's Nelson for 1 and Chennai require 62 runs off 42 balls.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Ashwin bowls this one from behind the crease and lands it on middle. This one skids on and Gaikwad caresses it towards covers for a run.
12.4 overs (1 Run) A touch shorter, on off. Uthappa goes on the back foot and cuts it behind point for a single.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clean as a whistle! Ashwin tosses this one up and Robin Uthappa just dances down the track and hammers it over the bowler's head. This is dead straight and the fielders in the deep have no chance.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cheeky from Robin Uthappa and he is just keeping up the ante. Flatter one, on middle and Uthappa reverse-heaves it over short third man for a boundary.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Nopes. Gaikwad stays focused. This one is drifting onto the pads, Gaikwad works it in front of square on the leg side for a run.
Ravichandran Ashwin comes back on. He pulls out before delivering the ball at the end moment. Did that last time also and Ruturaj had responded by pulling back. Will he do that again?
11.6 overs (1 Run) Rabada rolls his fingers over the ball and bowls it at 118 kph. This is around off and Gaikwad steers it to third man for a single. A good comeback over from Kagiso.
11.5 overs (0 Run) A short ball, well outside off. Gaikwad looks to fetch this one and pull it away but ends up completely missing it.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Uthappa pushes it to the right of the bowler. Rabada dives in but can't cut it off. They get a single.
Robin Uthappa is down on the ground. Seems to have hurt his hamstring while taking off for the third run on the second ball of this ongoing over. The physio is out, having a look. He is up on his feet now. We are set to resume.
11.3 overs (0 Run) A low full toss at 140 kph, Uthappa is early into the shot and gets it off the inner half of the bat towards mid-wicket.
11.2 overs (3 Runs) Shortish ball, outside off. Gaikwad makes room and carves it over backward point. Hetmyer runs across from the point fence and the batters go for the third run. They make it comfortably, brilliant running and Pant seems a bit annoyed with the fielding.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Rabada gets it right in the blockhole at 142.4 kph. Ruturaj Gaikwad keeps it out.
Kagiso Rabada is brought back into the attack. He replaces Tom Curran.
10.6 overs (0 Run) A slider from Axar Patel, on middle. Robin Uthappa looks to flick but misses and the ball crashes into the pads. 13 off the over. 79 runs are required off 54 balls.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, on middle. Gaikwad works it on the leg side and picks up a run.
10.4 overs (0 Run) A touch short and wide, Gaikwad taps it to cover-point.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Patel goes full and straight now, Gaikwad swings through the line and thumps it back over the bowler's head for another boundary. That's straight as an arrow, no chance for the fielders in the deep.
10.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just over! Nicely flighted, and slower through the air. Ruturaj Gaikwad reaches for it and lifts it just over Kagiso Rabada at the long on fence for a biggie.
Axar Patel (2-0-10-0) comes back into the attack.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) Fired in, on middle and leg. Gaikwad wrists it through mid-wicket for a couple. Good running yet again.
