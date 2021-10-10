Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around off. Hetmyer caresses it through cover-point for a run.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Slower delivery, just 102.5 kph and on leg stump. Hetmyer blocks it out.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Seam up from Bravo and it's very full, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer opens the face of the bat and guides it to the third man fence.
14.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads and this is tucked away to deep square leg for one.
14.2 overs (0 Run) In the slot, on off. Pant can't get under it and hits it straight to mid off.
14.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle and leg, asking Shimron Hetmyer to hit towards the longer side of the ground. Hetmeyer swings it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
Dwayne Bravo is introduced into the attack.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Slowed up and on off. Pant defends it out. 11 off the over, a good one for Delhi. 4-0-27-1, despite an expensive last over, Moeen finishes with brilliant figures.
13.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A quicker delivery fired in down the leg side. Pant misses the flick and a wide is signalled by the umpire.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Sliding down the leg side and this is flicked to deep backward square leg for another one.
13.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads and Pant goes down on one knee and sweeps it behind square leg for a single.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, on off, Shimron eases it down to long off for a single.
13.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bang! This is dragged down from Moeen Ali. Shimron Hetmyer rocks back and gets enough power on it to clear the mid-wicket fence and it's a welcome biggie for Delhi. 100 up!
13.1 overs (1 Run) On middle and Pant whips it to deep mid-wicket for just a single. Jadeja runs across to his left in the deep and fires in a rocket throw to the keeper. Pant wanted one more run but Shimron Hetmyer showed his back.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Rishabh Pant taps it towards backward point for a single. A good comeback over from Deepak Chahar.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on middle and staying low. Shimron Hetmyer pulls it towards deep square leg. He rotates the strike by picking up a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, on off. Shimron Hetmyer defends it to mid-wicket.
12.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Attempted short ball, way too outside off. Shimron Hetmyer leaves it alone. Wided.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Rishabh Pant tucks it to mid-wicket. Deepak Chahar quickly runs to that side and collects the ball. Keeps it down to a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on middle. Shimron Hetmyer mistimes his pull to deep square leg for a single.
Deepak Chahar (2-0-20-0) has been brought back into the attack.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on middle and leg. Rishabh Pant whips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Shimron Hetmyer plays it straight to extra cover on this occasion. Another tidy over from the offie.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) Tosses it up, outside off, Shimron Hetmyer drives the ball down the ground to wide long off for another couple of runs.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, Shimron Hetmyer goes on the back foot and punches it through covers for a couple of runs.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Rishabh Pant pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, Shimron Hetmyer flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, pushed down to long on for a run.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on middle. Rishabh Pant nudges it on the leg side for a single. Top over from Jadeja!
10.5 overs (1 Run) Plenty of confusion between the batters but no harm done in the end! Full and outside off, Shimron Hetmyer flicks it in front of square leg and crosses for a run. Moeen Ali there misfields and then throws the ball in the middle of the pitch. Both the batters think for the second run as the backup fielder misfields this time but ultimately they decide against taking any risk. After all the drama, it's just one run added to Delhi's total.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Fraction short yet again, outside off. Rishabh Pant cuts it towards sweeper cover for one.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off. Rishabh Pant pushes it back to the bowler.
Shimron Hetmyer comes in to bat with Delhi on the back foot.
10.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! You cannot keep Ravindra Jadeja out of the game, can you? He always delivers for his team, be it with the ball, bat, or in the field. This time he bags a wicket and removes the dangerous Prithvi Shaw. Jadeja tosses it up, on off. Prithvi Shaw makes room for himself and plays an inside-out shot. He gets enough contact but just not enough to clear the ropes. Faf du Plessis at long off runs to his left and completes the catch with a perfectly-timed slide. A superb catch from him and Prithvi Shaw has to walk back to the pavilion.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Rishabh Pant works it to long on. He crosses ends.
