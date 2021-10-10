Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ruturaj Gaikwad gets one away! Floated one, full and around leg, Gaikwad steps back to make room and lofts it nonchalantly over cover-point for a boundary.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker through the air, short and on middle, Uthappa pulls it to the left of short fine leg for a single.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots now. Fuller and on off, it's driven back to the bowler.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Drags his length short and delivers it on middle, Uthappa goes back to pull but fails to pick the gap on the leg side.
Axar Patel comes into the attack now.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted and full on off, Robin pushes it straight to extra cover.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, close to off, Uthappa eases himself on the back foot and dabs it to third man for one. 14 from Rabada's first.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Very full and around leg at 145 clicks, Uthappa moves his back foot across and clips it neatly wide of short fine leg for a boundary.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Gaikwad again uses the pace of the bowler and runs it down to third man for a single.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, angling in with extra bounce, Uthappa pushes it defensively to covers. It's in the gap and they cross.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, guided down to third man for a single. Sensible.
3.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Gaikwad was quiet for too long and decides to cut loose. A touch short and around off, at 139 kph, Ruturaj Gaikwad advances down the track and towers it over the bowler's head for a biggie. He has knocked the stitches out of this one, with no respect whatsoever for a world-class bowler.
An early change in the bowling as Kagiso Rabada comes into the attack now.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten on this occasion. Sharp delivery again, short and outside off at 141.9 kph, Robin Uthappa camps back and tries to play the upper-cut but misses. Two excellent overs from Anrich Nortje!
2.5 overs (0 Run) Spears in a full ball around off at 147.6 kph, Uthappa is forward as he flicks it on the leg side. Finds short mid-wicket.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off at 144 kph, Ruturaj Gaikwad is not trying to pull so far, just stays back and deflects it down to third man for one.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Well played! On a length and around off at 140.1 kph, Robin opens the face of his bat and guides it to third man for a single.
2.2 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, around middle and leg at 146.8 kph, Uthappa picks it off his pads and tucks it through square leg for a couple of runs. He is looking a lot better in this innings.
2.1 overs (0 Run) On target, full and around off at 147.7 kph, Uthappa pushes it down to mid off and shouts 'wait in' and then no.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Angling in around off, on a fuller length, Uthappa pushes it with soft hands to mid on and pinches a single. 8 from the over!
1.5 overs (1 Run) Slower one, full and outside off at 122 kph, Ruturaj Gaikwad is deceived a bit as the bat turns in his hands. It takes the inner edge and dribbles to deep mid-wicket for a single.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Mishit! Fullish and around off, Ruturaj Gaikwad uses his feet but yorks himself. He digs it out from the toe end of his bat to mid off.
1.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle and leg, Robin tries to work it on the leg side but misses. It goes off his pads to mid-wicket and they cross for a leg bye.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Uthappa blocks it strongly to covers.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft! A touch short in length and outside off, Robin Uthappa stays on the back foot and at the last moment, he guides it fine down to third man for a boundary.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full but down the leg side, Uthappa tries to flick but misses.
Avesh Khan to steam in from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) At 142.9 kph, Nortje fires it in on middle, fuller in length, Robin pushes it with gentle hands to mid-wicket and picks up a run. Eventful first over from Anrich Nortje!
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! A confidence-boosting boundary for Robin Uthappa. Full and around off, at 148.8 kph, Uthappa leans into the drive and plays a sublime shot through covers for a boundary.
Robin Uthappa is called early into action. He is in at number 3.
0.4 over (0 Run) OUT! STUMPS SHATTERED! That's a snorter from Anrich Nortje, at 147.5 kph. He hurls it in the line of the stumps, du Plessis stays rooted inside the crease as he attempts to work it on the leg side. The ball lands, skids on at a brisk pace, beats the inside half of his bat and cannons onto the stumps. Anrich Nortje is all pumped up, a perfect start for Delhi!
0.3 over (1 Run) Full and sharp, around leg, it's nudged down to fine leg for a single.
0.2 over (1 Run) A brisk run and Faf du Plessis also gets off the mark. Fuller and on middle, at 147.6 kph, du Plessis stays deep inside the crease and bunts it towards mid on for a run.
0.1 over (1 Run) Chennai are away! Anrich Nortje begins with a shortish delivery just outside off, at 145 kph, Ruturaj Gaikwad taps it down to third man and opens his account.
