Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) Four!
1.2 overs (0 Run) Big shot attempted but it's not in the gap. Back of a length and outside off, at 144 kph, Prithvi Shaw tries to pull but it takes the inner half and rolls to mid-wicket.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Josh Hazlewood is quite straight with his line first up, on a length, Prithvi Shaw flicks it on the leg side but finds the fielder inside the ring at mid-wicket.
Josh Hazlewood to steam in from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) 3 runs from the opening over! Around off on a length, Shaw turns inside the crease and works it to deep mid-wicket. There is a fielder manning that region and hence only a run.
0.5 over (1 Run) Dhawan is off the mark now! Chahar delivers it on a length around middle, Dhawan eases it towards square leg and scampers across to the other end.
0.4 over (0 Run) Chahar goes very full and wide outside off and gets away with a bad ball. Dhawan drives square of the wicket but finds the point fielder.
0.3 over (0 Run) On a good length, around middle and off, Dhawan sticks back inside the crease and plays it down towards backward point.
0.2 over (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle, Shaw stays back and wrists it in front of square leg for a run. Delhi are underway.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts with a slightly short delivery, around off and moving away, Shaw punches from the back foot but finds the fielder at cover-point.
We are ready for play. The umpires stride out to the middle followed by the players of Chennai. Out come the openers for Delhi, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. Deepak Chahar has the new ball in hand. Here we go... Hang on, Deepak probably loses his run-up and pulls out. Take 2!
Rishabh Pant, the skipper of Delhi, says that they have batted first enough to be able to go out and set a target but if given the choice, he would have bowled first as well. Admits that he is a bit nervous. He mentions that there is one change in the XI with Tom Curran coming in for Ripal Patel. Adds that when you play one team again and again and get a few wins on the trot, it helps your confidence but they cannot take this match lightly.
MS Dhoni, the captain of Chennai, says that in whatever games they have played so far at this venue, they feel it helps the bowlers as it stops a bit initially but adds that it no way eases out a lot and it is still a tough wicket with no exact pattern. About the mentality to play the playoffs, MS Dhoni replies that they try to keep things simple irrespective of whether it is a playoff match or any other one and adds that they just try to analyze where they can improve. Informs that Chennai are UNCHANGED.
Delhi (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Tom Curran (In for Ripal Patel), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.
Chennai (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.
TOSS - Both the captains are out in the middle. Pant flips the coin and Dhoni calls correctly. Chennai have elected to BOWL first.
Pitch report - Pommie Mbangwa and Matthew Hayden are the pitch inspectors for the evening. The former starts by informing that the square boundaries are shorter on one side and longer on the other. Hayden reckons that this surface is looking better than the one where Delhi faced Bangalore in the last league match. Mentions that there is less grass and it is dry. Reckons that the cracks haven't come into play because this is only the third time that this pitch is being used. Adds that 160 is the par score. Ends by saying that it's a good surface to bat on.
7/10 - Dubai has been a venue for the chasers in this edition. Seven teams have won batting second in the last ten night games and dew often plays a factor. Toss is going to be crucial!
Over the years, Delhi were criticized for being inconsistent and often were the punching bags for other teams. Things though have changed drastically in the last few editions. They finished third in 2019, second in 2020 and are the table-toppers in the ongoing season. The graph of Delhi has steadily gone up and their aim this time would be to go the distance and taste glory. Against Chennai, they're on a roll, winning the last four matches, and it's no mean feat to achieve. Another stat though suggests that Delhi have faltered twice against Chennai in the playoffs. Can they overcome this mental block today?
Chennai are following an unwanted 3-match losing streak and that's the most common point mentioned in the build-up to this game. That's true but one can't really judge Chennai's form based on the last few games. They're the 3-time champions and the point worth remembering is that Chennai unlock their beast mode in the playoffs. Hence it's needless to read too much into their last three defeats. As Dhoni had said, they need to fine-tune a few areas before the playoffs and expect them to do that in this high stake match.
Hello and a warm welcome to everyone for the coverage of Qualifier 1 between Delhi and Chennai in Dubai. It's been a blockbuster season so far, full of fun and drama, and we're expecting the climax to be equally exciting. Eight teams have been trimmed down to four and the top two are going to lock horns this evening. There's nothing much to differentiate between the two teams and let's hope for a close contest. So, pick your favourite and enjoy the ride.
