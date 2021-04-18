Both Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings lost their respective last games in Indian Premier League 2021 and Sunday's match will be about getting their bearings right after having started well in the tournament with wins in respective season openers. After beating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their season opener, Delhi Capitals went down to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a thriller. Punjab Kings won against Rajasthan in their first match but lost to CSK in the second. KL Rahul, Punjab Kings captain, scored a fluent 91 against RR. For DC, Shikhar Dhawan has been in good form and so has been skipper Rishabh Pant leading into this tournament.

With the ball, DC are more suitably placed with Kagiso Rabada and Avesh Khan stepping up, Punjab Kings will rely on the experience of Mohammed Shami.

Where will DC vs PBKS IPL 2021 match be played?

DC vs PBKS IPL 2021 match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

When will DC vs PBKS IPL 2021 match be played?

DC vs PBKS IPL 2021 match will be played on April 18, 2021.

What time will DC vs PBKS IPL 2021 match begin?

DC vs PBKS IPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast DC vs PBKS IPL 2021 match?

DC vs PBKS IPL 2021 match will be broadcast on Star Sports network.

Where to watch live streaming for DC vs PBKS IPL 2021 match?

Live streaming for DC vs PBKS IPL 2021 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)