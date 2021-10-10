Table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Dubai. With both teams challenging each other toe-to-toe in the group stages, focus will turn to the big-match players. A win in this match will guarantee the side a place in the final while the loser will have another go against the winner of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Rishabh Pant will aim to take his side one step ahead from last season and help DC lift their maiden title while CSK will aim for their fourth title.

Where will the DC vs CSK Qualifier 1 IPL 2021 match be played?

The DC vs CSK Qualifier 1 IPL 2021 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

When will the DC vs CSK Qualifier 1 IPL 2021 match be played?

The DC vs CSK Qualifier 1 IPL 2021 match will be played on Sunday, October 10.

What time will the DC vs CSK Qualifier 1 IPL 2021 match begin?

The DC vs CSK Qualifier 1 IPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the DC vs CSK Qualifier 1 IPL 2021 match?

The DC vs CSK Qualifier 1 IPL 2021 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the DC vs CSK Qualifier 1 IPL 2021 match?

The live streaming of the DC vs CSK Qualifier 1 IPL 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)