CSK vs RR IPL 2021 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals Look To Continue Winning Momentum After First Win
CSK vs RR IPL Live Score 2021, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: With a win and a loss apiece after the first two games, CSK and RR will look to steady their ships through consecutive wins.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 19 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. CSK, led by three-time winning captain MS Dhoni will be eager to continue their winning march from their last game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) which they won by six wickets. RR, on the other hand are on a Chris Morris-high after the hard-hitting all-rounder helped RR get over the finishing line against Delhi Capitals (DC) in a thriller. With both teams having a win and loss apiece in their pockets, fans can surely expect the match to go to the wire. Faf fu Plessis, Suresh Raina, Jos Buttler, RR skipper Sanju Samson are some of the high-profile names that will feature in this exciting contest which can go either ways. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Match 12 Live Cricket Score Between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
- 18:45 (IST)Pitch Report!At the Wankhede Stadium, last four of the five games have been won by the chasing teams. Today's match will be played on Pitch 6, which offered swing and seam last time around. However, according to reports, the pitch is a bit more dry and warm today.
- 18:41 (IST)RR On Their Way!RR players on their way to the Wankhede Stadium.
- 18:38 (IST)CSK's MS Dhoni Is Masked Up!The Lions enter the Wankhede Stadium
- 18:29 (IST)MS Dhoni, The Trainer!CSK skipper MS Dhoni assisting in the catching practice ahead of today's encounter
- 17:47 (IST)Good Evening And Welcome Everyone!Hello and welcome everyone to Match 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today. Both teams are coming from a win in their previous match and will be looking to extend their winning run today as well.Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates of the match including the team combinations, debutants and the playing XI.