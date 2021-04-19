Chennai Super Kings, after registering a comfortable win over Punjab Kings in their previous game, will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. The Sanju Samson-led side are also high on confidence after beating Delhi Capitals for their first win of the IPL 2021. CSK fast bowler Deepak Chahar was on fire against Punjab Kings as he picked up 4/13 and restricted them to the lowest total of the season so far. However, chasing a modest target of 107, the CSK batsmen didn't look as convincing, still managed to cross the finish line in the 16th over. CSK have shown good early promise this season but there are still some key areas that they need to improve on and their players like Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni have all the experience in the bag to navigate their ship.

Here are the Chennai Super Kings players to watch out for:

Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja possesses the ability to impact the game in all three departments -- be it batting, bowling or fielding. The all-rounder bowled a magnificent spell against Punjab Kings conceding only 19 runs in his quote of over and was a livewire on the field, contributing to two great dismissals of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle.

His bullet throw found the Punjab Kings skipper way short of his crease, while took a brilliant diving catch to get rid of Gayle. He didn't get a chance to bat but is well capable of hitting the ball all the way.

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina has been one of the pillars of CSK's batting line up for many years and it was no coincidence that their worst IPL season came when he was not part of the team.

Raina showed his class, scoring a brilliant 54 on his comeback in their opening match. After failing to impress in their next match, Raina will be eager to get among the runs against Rajasthan Royals.

Sam Curran

The England all-rounder is yet to set the tone for IPL 2021, but showed what he is capable of with the bat during the third OD against India where his knock gave India a scare, with series on the line.

Sam Curran had a breakthrough season last year with CSK, where he picked up 13 wickets and also scored crucial runs with the bat. Realising his potential with the bat, CSK have been using him as a floater and the all-rounder, on his day, can give any bowling line-up a run for their money.