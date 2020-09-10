Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stars Yuzvendra Chahal and AB de Villiers decided to take some time out of their hectic preparations for the Indian Premier League (IPL) to have some fun during a shoot for an ad or promo. In a video shared by Chahal on Instagram, De Villiers can be seen wheeling him around the set of the shoot on a chair, while John Denver's all-time classic "Country Roads" plays in the background. "Take me home," Chahal captioned the video, borrowing from the lyrics of the famous song.

However, Chahal's fiancee, Dhanashree Verma, gate-crashed the video and wrote an epic comment for the leg-spinner.

"You can relax till the time I'm not around," she commented.

Dhanashree Verma gate-crashed Yuzvendra Chahal's video with a friendly warning.

The comment left fans in splits, while Chahal himself obediently replied: "yes yes".

RCB are in Dubai, preparing for the postponed IPL 2020, which will take place in the United Arab Emirates.

The star-studded team are yet to win their maiden IPL trophy, having thrice reached the finals, but falling short each time.

However, captain Virat Kohli said that he feels this is the most balanced their squad has been since 2016, when they last reached the final, only to lose to SunRisers Hyderabad.

He also said that he had never felt this calm going into a new season.

Chahal and de Villiers will both be crucial if RCB are to make a serious bid for the title. While the South African is one of the deadliest batsmen in the world, Chahal will hope to thrive even more in the slow pitches in the UAE.

RCB will kick off their 2020 campaign against their opponents in the 2016 final, SunRisers Hyderabad on September 21.