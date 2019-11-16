 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

IPL 2020

IPL 2020: Trent Boult Can Form Lethal Partnership With Jasprit Bumrah For Mumbai Indians, Says Mahela Jayawardene

Updated: 16 November 2019 10:53 IST

Mahela Jayawardene said that MI's primary objective in looking for a pacer was to replace Jason Behrendorff.

IPL 2020: Trent Boult Can Form Lethal Partnership With Jasprit Bumrah For Mumbai Indians, Says Mahela Jayawardene
Mumbai Indians roped in Trent Boult from Delhi Capitals. © Twitter

Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene said that the franchise was very happy with the way the transfer window went for them this year ahead of the auctions for the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He was especially excited about the fact that New Zealand pacer Trent Boult will be teaming up with Jasprit Bumrah this season. Jayawardene said that MI's primary objective in looking for a pacer was to replace Jason Behrendorff, whose back surgery in October could keep him out for a lengthy period.

"The biggest concern we had was with Jason Behrendorff having the operation," said Jayawardene. "We needed to replace him, he was fantastic for us last year and when the opportunity came with Delhi releasing Trent Boult, we felt he is a world class bowler, very lethal in our conditions and especially to partner Bumrah -- that will be a lethal partnership."

Mumbai Indians had to let go of spinner Mayank Markande. "Obviously we let go of Mayank (Markande) because we felt that he could get some game time in Delhi. And then there was the opportunity of getting Sherfane Rutherford who we feel is an exciting talent for us," he said.

"Dhawal Kulkarni as well and experienced bowler we needed in the squad. He is a local Mumbai boy so we had no hesitation in signing him up. So we have strengthened a few areas that were important for us and now looking forward to the auction."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Trent Alexander Boult Trent Boult Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah Mahela Jayawardene Mahela Jayawardene Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jayawardene said that MI were very happy with the transfer window
  • MI's primary objective was looking for a pacer was to replace Behrendorff
  • Jason Behrendorff underwent a back surgery in October
Related Articles
IPL 2020: Teams Release 71 Players Ahead Of Auction In December
IPL 2020: Teams Release 71 Players Ahead Of Auction In December
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Release 6 Indian, 3 Overseas Players Ahead Of Auction
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Release 6 Indian, 3 Overseas Players Ahead Of Auction
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Retain Core, Chennai Super Kings Release 5 Players
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Retain Core, Chennai Super Kings Release 5 Players
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Rope In Trent Boult, Ankit Rajpoot To Play For Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Rope In Trent Boult, Ankit Rajpoot To Play For Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2020 To Have An Extra Umpire Just To "Observe" No-Balls: Governing Council Member
IPL 2020 To Have An Extra Umpire Just To "Observe" No-Balls: Governing Council Member
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.