Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to finish. Outside off, punched to Dev at point. He dives but the ball goes through, allowing two to be taken. Hyderabad are 60/3 at the halfway stage and need 72 runs in 60 balls.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Tosses the legbreak on middle and off, pushed back to the bowler.
9.4 overs (2 Runs) Flighted around off, stroked wide of the cover fielder for a couple.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off, Garg leans in and blocks it to the off side.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, driven to cover.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed to deep cover for a single.
8.6 overs (0 Run) A dot and that was one heck of an over! On the shorter side on top of the stumps, Garg defends it off the back foot. Just the 1 run and a wicket off that over.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Priyam looks to drive but the ball comes off the inner half to the on side.
8.4 overs (0 Run) On off and middle, stroked to the left of the bowler, who dives and keeps it out.
Who walks out now for Hyderabad? It will be Priyam Garg.
8.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The nerves always get the better of one. Wonderful catch from AB. Flatter ball outside off, Pandey camps back and looks to cut. The ball though keeps a tad low as it approaches him. He cuts but gets an underedge. De Villiers was alert and takes it with aplomb. Hyderabad need 77 runs in 69 balls. The required rate slowly climbing up.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, Pandey works it to Chahal at short mid-wicket off the inner half.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on leg, bunted down to long on for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched to the right of point for one.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Floats the legbreak on middle and off, Pandey comes on the front foot and strokes it through mid off for a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, pushed back to the bowler.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Lands a flat legbreak on off, Williamson hits it with the turn to sweeper cover. A single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off, Pandey backs away and strokes it to deep cover for a run.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Full toss on middle, Kane is happy to bunt it down to long on for one.
Yuzvendra Chahal is into the attack. Can he provide a breakthrough for Bangalore?
6.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end Zampa's first over. Very full and outside off, Pandey looks to jam it out but fails to do so. Just 1 run from that over and Hyderabad need 83 in 78 balls.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted outside off, Williamson leans in and pushes it in front of point for a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, blocked to the leg side.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched to cover. Chiku there fields it tremendously well.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Floated outside off, tapped towards short third man.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off, Kane blocks it to the off side.
Adam Zampa is introduced into the attack.
DRINKS! Hyderabad started off slowly but got going as Pandey and Warner started looking for the boundaries. That is, until Warner was sent back. Bangalore started off well to get rid of Goswami and have done well again to remove the dangerous Warner too. They will believe that they have a chance in this game and will be looking to pick up some more wickets. Hyderabad are still in pole position as they have Pandey and Williamson still out there. An interesting passage of play awaits.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Another leg bye to finish. On the pads, Williamson looks to play at it but misses to get hit on the pads. It goes behind square on the leg side and Hyderabad take a leg bye. At the end of the Powerplay, they are 48/2 and need 84 runs in 84 balls.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) 4 OFF LEG BYES! Good length ball on the pads, Williamson misses his glance, it comes off his pads and rolls to the fine leg boundary off extras.
Kane Williamson strides out into the middle.
5.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! There was a definite sound there. Bangalore are pumped and are celebrating. Length ball on top of middle and leg, Warner looks to play at it. There seemed to have been some sound as the ball passes through him. De Villiers takes it diving to his right and appeals for a caught behind. It is not given. Kohli has a long chat with with the bowler and the keeper and flashes the 'T' in the nick of time. In comes Ultra Edge and there is a spike as the ball passes the bat, an inside edge of sorts. The third umpire also has a zoom angle to the Ultra Edge. A tough call for him to make but seeing the spike as the ball passes near the gloves, he gives it out.
Virat Kohli goes for the review for this caught behind appeal. A big, big moment in this game as this could be David Warner's wicket. Ultra Edge rolls in and there is a clear spike as the ball passes the bat. This will be OUT! Warner has to go back.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, dabbed to the off side.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! There was a man in the deep but he could do nothing. Short and wide outside off again, Warner cuts it through point. Moeen Ali, the sweeper cover fielder, had no chance. A boundary results.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shouts of catch it but nobody will, it was over the infield and races away for a boundary. Short and wide outside off, Warner goes back and lifts it over the infield at covers and gets a boundary.
