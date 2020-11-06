Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right, what a nail-biting Eliminator it was. Sure, Bangalore managed to put a low score of 131 on board but they did much better with the ball and took it to the last 4 balls in the second innings. But Hyderabad clinched it at the right time and Bangalore are out now. And with that, Hyderabad move on to Qualifier 2 to take on Delhi. That game will also be played at Abu Dhabi, on Sunday, 8th November 2020, at 1800 Local (1400 GMT). The winner of that encounter books the other spot in the final, to take on Mumbai. Join us for what promises to be a gripping Qualifier 2 and unti then, take care and good night.
For his match winning innings, Kane Williamson is named the Man of the Match. Williamson smiles and admits that is the loudest an Aussie has cheered. Credits the bowlers for restricting them to a low score but also was aware that there was something in the surface as he feel Bangalore have a strong batting line up. Tells it was never going to be easy as Bangalore had two class leg spinners. Credits them for not keeping it tight. Tells he just looks to fulfil the role he has been given and says batting at 4 is not easy. Praises Holder and the partnership they had. Williamson says Holder is cooler than him and praises him for his form both with bat and ball.
David Warner, the VICTORIOUS HYDERABAD SKIPPER, says that the last few games have been a bit tiring. Says that to win tonight was great, it was a top performance. States that Holder and Natarajan have made a great impact in the side. Warner says that the plan was to hold back Natarajan a bit for the end and use him. Don't want to be too over-reliant on Rashid. On Williamson, Warner says that he is a very bankable player for Hyderabad and credits him for being a fantastic player. He has done that for so many years for New Zealand. For Rashid, Warner states that he is running out of superlatives to praise him. When Harsha tells Warner that as an Australian, praising Kane, a Kiwi, Warner chuckles and sheepishly says that this will be the last time he does so.
Rashid Khan is caught for a quick chat. Tells that it was a tough game but he is happy to have ended on the winning side. Remembers their encounter against Punjab where his side failed to chase a similar score. Tells that he watches his old videos and checks on which balls he is getting hit. Feels that he has been hit for runs on the very full ball and short ball, so he works on that and it really helps him. Says that anything full is easier to hit on these wickets and one has to bowl a bit shortish length. Tells that they are looking forward to the next game against Delhi and want to keep things simple and enjoy the game.
Bangalore skipper, Virat Kohli, admits they did not have enough on the board. Feels they made a game of it in the second half. Kohli says that maybe because of nerves they were unable to be expressive with the bat and feels they failed to put the Hyderabad bowlers under pressure. Kohli says couple of people like Siraj, Padikkal have had a good season along with Chahal, who Kohli says has been a constant. Credits Padikkal for the season he had and feels happy for Devdutt. Kohli says there is no runaway favorite in this league and feels as there was no home advantage, this was one of the most competitive seasons. Kohli thanks the fans who have supported them and says that they feel privileged to be playing.
Earlier in the game, Warner invited Bangalore to set a target. Well, it was a sorry show from the Bangalore batters as just 3 of their batsmen could enter into double-digits. Kohli promoted himself but that didn't work for them. Finch and de Villiers managed to stitch a stand but once it was broken, things went haywire. ABD though kept his end and got to a fine half ton but got out at the wrong time. Eventually, Bangalore were stopped to a low score. All the Hyderabad bowlers were tidy but it was the Holder-Natarajan duo that got 5 wickets between them to push Bangalore on the back foot. Nadeem, Rashid and Sandeep managed to choke the runs too which in the end their batters chased down in the last over. Stay tuned for the presentation...
What about Bangalore's bowling? Well, the batters didn't put enough on the board and it was always going to be difficult for them. That's exactly how it panned out. Siraj struck twice inside the Powerplay while the spinners did their job too. Zampa and Chahal got one each but with absolutely no pressure of the asking rate, Hyderabad batters didn't take a lot of risks and managed to stroll to Qualifier 2.
The run chase didn't start well as Siraj struck in his first over. Warner and Pandey steadied the ship but once Warner was dismissed, there was a blip. They lost 2 more wickets quickly but Williamson made sure he wasn't bogged down because of the slow run rate. He kept his end and took the team home in the end with a fine half ton. Holder played his part as well and in the last over creamed the strokes to seal the deal.
Qualifier 2, here come Hyderabad and in style! What a turnaround it has been from the Orange Army. An easy chase in the end with two of the coolest heads in Williamson and Holder taking their team home without much trouble. There was a moment when Bangalore would've thought that they could force a collapse but with Kane out there, it didn't occur. And Bangalore's wait to lift their first-ever Indian T20 League title has been extended for another edition.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! GAME OVER! Very full and well outside off, Jason Holder moves across and squeezes it out through point. The ball races away for a boundary. HYDERABAD WIN BY 6 WICKETS AND GO THROUGH TO QUALIFIER 2!
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched. Full and outside off, Holder clobbers it through the carpet through covers. It was well wide of long off. 4 from 3 balls now.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a full length, a swing and a miss from Holder. Now, the pressure! 8 from 4 balls.
8 needed off 5. Super Over anyone? Surely we do not have any more nails remaining. Can Saini defend it? Too tense this game.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Very full outside off, squeezed out to extra cover for a single. Williamson gets to his 50, his 14th in the League. 8 needed from 5 balls now.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Just the 1 run in the last ball. 9 required in the last over. Williamson moves across well and paddles the fuller ball again. It is to the left of Saini, who was at short fine leg. He rushes to the ball. Williamson slips after taking one so just a run was possible. Good running from Saini as well to get to the ball quickly.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Very full and on off and middle, Williamson looks to work it on the off side but gets it off the bottom edge back to the bowler.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) Kane moves to the off side and paddles the fuller ball over short fine leg. Navdeep Saini who was there, runs behind and stops the ball well. Saves two for his side. 10 needed in 8 balls now.
18.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, stroked to wide long on for a single. Good fielding from Kohli to keep it down to just one.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The third man not being there is costing Bangalore here. Full and outside off, Holder opens the face of his bat and looks to heave this on the off side. But he ends up carving it behind square on the off side off the outside edge. The ball races away for a boundary.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, this is worked off the inner half to short fine leg for a quick single. There was a throw to the striker's end, it hits the stumps and is taken upstairs but Holder was well in.
Mohammed Siraj will bowl the penultimate over of the innings. 3-0-19-2 for him so far.
17.6 overs (1 Run) A single and a comfortable 10 runs off that over for Hyderabad. Very full and on middle, Kane Williamson flicks it to deep mid-wicket and keeps the strike for the next over. 18 runs needed in 12 balls now.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Very full and outside off, squeezed to the left of deep extra cover. A brace.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clever from Williamson. Outside off, he opens the face of the bat just about enough to run it down to the third man boundary.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven to Chahal at cover who fumbles and allows a single to be taken.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Ohh... What a try from Devdutt there! He had taken the catch but seeing that he was going to enter the ropes, flicks it back in but fails to grab again on the second attempt while coming in. Full toss on middle, Kane swings it away to deep square leg where Padikkal does well, despite not being able to take the catch. Saves 5 runs for his side.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Very full outside off, squeezed out to the man at sweeper cover. Just the single.
Navdeep Saini is back on. 2-0-12-0 for him so far. Can he deliver the goods for Bangalore?
16.6 overs (0 Run) Dot ball to finish. Outside off, Williamson covers his stumps and looks to leave but he was a touch late. The ball takes the outer half and goes to short third man. 28 needed in the last 3 overs.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wonderful use of the feet from KW. Full and in the slot around off, Kane backs away and creams it through extra cover.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle, dug out towards long on for a single. 100 up for Hyderabad. They still need 32 runs from 20 balls.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Holder moves to the leg side, Shivam follows him with a pace-off ball, Holder swings for the heavens but fails to get bat on ball.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven down to long off for a single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle, jammed out to mid on for one.
Adam Zampa is done with his spell. Who does Kohli hand the ball to now? A surprise as Shivam Dube will bowl now.
DRINKS! This game is at a knife edge at the moment. Hyderabad need 35 in 24 and have two of the coolest heads in Williamson and Holder out in the middle. Bangalore know this is not an easy wicket to bat on and a wicket here will put pressure on Hyderabad. Pheww! This is too tense.
15.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Well, he goes for it, chooses the moment and deposits it for a biggie. Floated on the leg pole, Kane Williamson gets down and sweeps this mightily over deep square leg. Over the digital fan board for a maximum. Hyderabad need 35 runs in 24 balls with the required rate a touch under 9 now.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, pushed down towards long off for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Tosses the legbreak outside off, Holder goes after it but fails to get bat on ball. Not a wide as it was within the tramline, by just.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle, squeezed out to long on for a single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed to cover-point who slips and allows a single to happen. Need to be tight here, Bangalore.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Flat on middle, bunted down to long on for a single.
