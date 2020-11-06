Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, pushed back to Moeen.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Tosses it outside off, Kane goes back and looks to cut but ends up missing it. Cleverly bowled.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball around off stump, Kane blocks it to the off side.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Short ball, pulled to deep mid-wicket for two.
Moeen Ali is introduced into the attack.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted around off, driven to long off for one. 4 singles and a wicket from that over. Bangalore are really turning it on here.
Jason Holder walks out with his blade for Hyderabad.
11.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Good catch from Zampa. Australians are very good when fielding in the deep. Floats a legbreak on off, Garg looks to go big over covers. He hits it in the air with the turn but does not time it well. It goes high in the air. Zampa, who was at sweeper cover, comes running to his right, judges the ball well and takes a very good catch. Not at all easy that one. Hyderabad need 65 runs in 49 balls still.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, Garg strokes it uppishly towards mid on. It lands on a bounce ahead of the fielder there.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle and leg, driven through mid off for one.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle, Garg comes down the track and drives it through the covers for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Floats the legbreak on off, Williamson goes back and taps it through the bowler, to long on. A single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Good finishing delivery. Flatter on the stumps, Priyam Garg rocks back and defends it back on the pitch. Just 4 runs off Zampa's third over. His figures so far are 3-0-6-1. Impressive! Warner's men need 68 runs in 54 balls still.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, Garg times his cover drive well. Gets it through Super V at cover and takes two.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, pushed back to the bowler.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on leg, clipped to long on for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Kane lets it be.
10.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, tapped to short mid-wicket.
10.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Tosses the legbreak around off, Kane comes on the front foot and looks to block but misses the turn. Good bowling by Zampa here.
