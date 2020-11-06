Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (IN PLACE OF JOSH PHILIPPE), Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Moeen Ali (IN PLACE OF ISURU UDANA), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini (IN PLACE OF SHAHBAZ AHMED), Adam Zampa (IN PLACE OF CHRIS MORRIS), Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Shreevats Goswami (WK) (IN PLACE OF WRIDDHIMAN SAHA), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.
The skipper of Bangalore, Virat Kohli, starts off by saying that the game could go both ways and that after adding runs on the board and if you pick up some wickets early on, you can apply some pressure on them. Adds that nerves can set in as they did not win their last four encounters and that lot of these guys have not played in the playoffs and it is good to be here. Tells that the seniors have to take that load and let the youngsters to express themselves. States that there are three changes as Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed and Josh Philippe miss out and Aaron Finch, Navdeep Saini and Adam Zampa come in. Ends by smiling and saying that he does not know who will open the innings for them.
David Warner, Hyderabad's captain, says that the last couple of matches have seen dew. Says that won't matter much if they play well. Adds that there is no pressure for Hyderabad and hopes to play well in this knockout game. States that Saha misses out due to some injury and in his place, Goswami comes in. States that they need to start well.
Toss - The two captains are out in the middle for the crucial toss in this must-win encounter. The spin of the coin lands in Hyderabad's favour. THEY WILL BOWL!
PITCH REPORT - Mark Nicholas and Ian Bishop are out in the middle for the pitch report. Nicholas starts off by saying that there has been a touch of humidity in the evening. Adds that the big hit is straight down the ground. Bishop says that the wind is going the other way than it usually does. Adds that the pitch has a good covering of grass and it looks good for bowling.
Hyderabad have overcome mountains, yes, mountains, to book their spot in the top 4 in the points table. They now need to continue their stellar momentum in this do-or-die clash. Their overall team composition is very strong and their excitement levels, sky-high. Let's see if they can translate that on the ground in this 'must-win' clash. The toss and team updates are on their way...
Coming to the Red Brigade first, they are coming into this Eliminator on a 4-match losing streak. An unnecessary mental baggage one would reckon. Yes, but given Kohli's aggressive positive mentality, he would have shaken that off. He would also look to extract revenge for his team's previous loss to Hyderabad this season and most importantly for the loss in 2016. Post which, Bangalore have not made it to the playoffs in 3 years.
Time for the Eliminator in the 2020 Indian T20 League! Bangalore or Hyderabad? Who will progress to Qualifier 2? It is a big evening for both teams with all or none to play for. The need to muster everything they have and show it on the field, IS NOW!
