Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! The ball is going to miss the leg stump. Now, Hyderabad lose their review. A top on-field call from the umpire.
David Warner goes for the review this time for an LBW appeal that was adjudged not out by the on-field umpire. The ball is clearly not in the line of the bat. Ball Tracker comes in and it is seen that the ball is clearly missing the leg stump. Parag stays on.
9.5 overs (1 Run) One more single. Another flat ball around middle, pushed through mid on for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, driven past the diving Rashid to long on for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Short and on the pads, pulled down to fine leg for a run.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around middle, flicked towards mid-wicket for a run.
Riyan Parag is in for Rajasthan.
9.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Three reds and Uthappa has to go. The mini-break works for Rashid and Hyderabad. A flatter ball around middle and leg, it is a bit quicker too. Uthappa tries to flick but misses to get hit on the pad. A loud appeal follows and the finger goes up. Uthappa wants to challenge it as he signals the 'T'. Replays roll in and shows three reds. That means Uthappa has to go and he takes the review along with him.
Robin Uthappa goes for the review for the LBW appeal against him which was given out by the on-field umpire. The third umpire comes into play. UltraEdge is in and there is no spike as the ball goes by the bat. Ball Tracker comes in and this is clipping the leg stump. The on-field decision stays on and Robin Uthappa will have to walk back to the pavilion now.
DRINKS! Hyderabad have started off really well. This was just the start that they required as they have got rid of Buttler, Stokes and the skipper of Rajasthan, Steven Smith. Khaleel Ahmed has been on fire today. Rajasthan will be disappointed that their big guns could not perform. But with Sanju Samson out there, they will be hopeful to chase this total down.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sanju Samson seems to have found his groove back in this game by the looks of it. This is a brilliant shot by him! Shankar bowls a back of a length ball outside off, Sanju waits for it and then cuts this one towards the backward point region and bags a boundary to finish the over. Rajasthan require 96 runs in 66 balls.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Robin plays this slightly uppish past the diving bowler towards the long on region for a single.
8.4 overs (2 Runs) On a good length around middle and leg, Uthappa flicks this one fine towards the deep square leg region and the batters run well to come back for the second run. This is what Rajasthan need, some smart batting.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Samson nudges this gently towards the mid-wicket region to run across for the single.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) Short of a good length ball outside off, Sanju punches this past the fielder at covers and he says two again and they run to come back for the second run.
8.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length around middle, Robin flicks this slightly uppish towards the mid-wicket region and the batters settle for the single run.
Bowling change! Vijay Shankar comes into the attack now.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Another loud appeal but not given! Rashid dishes a flatter ball around middle and leg, Samson looks to defend this one but misses and gets hit on the pads. Another loud appeal by Rashid but the umpire says no. No review from Warner as he feels that there was bat on it.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) Loopy ball around off, Sanju drives this one through the cover region and calls for two runs straightaway and they come back for the second run before the fielder can clean up in the deep.
7.4 overs (1 Run) A single and that brings up 50. Quicker one around off, Robin flicks it through square leg and takes a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Sanju plays this one towards the man at long on again to collect a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, Robin works this one towards the long on region for a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) A loud appeal but not given! This is bowled on a flatter length around middle and leg, Uthappa looks to play at this but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal follows but the umpire is not interested.
Rashid Khan to bowl now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Uthappa works this one off his back foot towards the long on region for one run. A good over for Rajasthan and they will need some more of these overs.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery around leg, Uthappa pulls this one but straight to the man at short fine leg.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball around middle, Samson works this to the off side for a single run.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Sanju! He needs some more of these shots! Flatter around off, Samson makes some room and crunches this through the cover region to bag a boundary.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sanju Samson has to get going if Rajasthan are to stand a chance! Flatter around leg, Samson pulls this one hard towards the fine leg area and he will get a boundary.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy around middle, Robin flicks this one towards the deep square leg region for a single.
Will Warner go for the kill and continue bowling Khaleel who is looking in good rhythm? No, he gives the ball to young spinner Abhishek Sharma.
5.6 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! What an over by Natarajan as he bowls a maiden! On a good length around off, Samson looks to drive this one but is beaten comprehensively. Rajasthan are at 36/3 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot this time! Full length ball on middle, Samson tucks this towards the man at mid on.
5.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length outside off, Samson works this towards the cover region but the batters decide not to take the single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball around leg, Samson tucks this towards the square leg region.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, pushed towards mid off.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on middle, turned towards square leg.
