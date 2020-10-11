Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Rajasthan started off really poorly with the bat. There was a surprise as Ben Stokes opened the innings with Buttler but that experiment did not quite work out as Stokes was back in the hut right at the start of play.
Well, what a cracker of a game we have had here. It seemed as though Hyderabad with their bowling attack but it was the duo of Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag who turnt up and crossed the finish line for the Rajasthan, who have finally won a game after a slump. They will be really pleased with this performance.
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! High full toss outside off, Parag launches it over covers and clears the ropes. Parag finishes off in style. Rajasthan win by 5 wickets.
A conference going on in the middle. Warner, Williamson and the bowler. Ready now!
19.4 overs (1 Run) A single! Short ball just outside off, Tewatia pulls it down to long on for a single. 2 in 2 now! Super Over anyone?
19.3 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Full and just outside off, Tewatia flicks it over square leg. Wide of the fielder in the deep. Easy two. 3 in 3.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Excellent ball. Low full toss, Parag can only dig it down to long on for a run.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) A couple on the first ball. A fuller ball outside off, Parag drives it over the bowler and gets a couple. Just a maximum away from win.
Khaleel Ahmed to bowl the last over. He has been excellent so far. Let's see what he can do.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Single on the last ball. This one is drilled to sweeper cover for a single. 8 needed now.
18.5 overs (1 Run) A single! A low full toss around off, Tewatia slices it through point for a single.
18.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Where's that going? Out of here! What amazing batting. Tewatia premeditates and moves on the off side. Natarajan misses his yorker again, it is low full toss, Tewatia scoops it over the fine leg fence.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SMASHED! The yorker gone wrong this time. A low full toss. Tewatia makes room, Natarajan follows him but Tewatia manages to slam it over covers. Warner dives to his right and tries to stop but misses. It races away to the fence.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Low full toss, drilled to deep cover for a run.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Tewatia lifts it over covers and gets a single.
T Natarajan to bowl the 19th over. 3-1-18-0 from him so far.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker one on the pads,Tewatia looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pad. The ball goes to short fine leg and they take a leg bye. 14 from the over. 22 needed in last 12 balls.
17.5 overs (0 Run) DOT! The ball hits the stumps but the bails are not disloged. Short ball outside off, Tewatia looks to cut but gets an outside edge.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hat-trick of boundaries. Tossed up full and outside off, Tewatia drills it over extra cover and finds another boundary.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tewatia is taking the world's best bowler here. Tossed up and on middle, Tewatia once again sits down and reverse sweeps it. Finds the fence once again at deep point.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Tewatia with a superb shot. A full toss outside off, Tewatia switches his hands and connects the reverse sweep. It goes over backward point and into the fence.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off, turnng away, Parag waits and then guides it towards short third man for a single.
Rashid Khan to bowl out. 3-0-12-2 from him so far.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. Good length ball around middle, Parag tucks it towards mid-wicket and keeps the strike for the next over. 18 off it. 36 needed in the last 18 balls.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Innovation time! This is excellent batting. A full ball on middle, Parag moves across the off side and scoops it over the keeper and away to the fence at fine leg.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 13 from the over with 2 ball still left in the over. Short and wide outside off, Parag carves it over sweeper cover for a boundary.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Low full toss outside off, Tewatia looks to slog but gets an inside edge on the body. The ball rolls towards the off side and they sneak a qucik single.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Excellent running! Full and outside off, Tewatia drills it through mid off. It is wide of Warner at long off. He runs to his left and does well to field but he cannot stop the batters from taking two.
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pulled away! Back-to-back sixes. A short ball outside off, not pacy enough to trouble the batsman. Tewatia hammers it over wide long on for a six.
Sandeep Sharma is back on.
15.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Terrific way to end the over! Short ball on middle, Parag whacks it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) In the air but safe again. Full and outside off, Parag lifts it over covers and gets a couple. It was a leading edge though.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off, Tewatia ends up slicing it wide of the point fielder for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) PUT DOWN! That was an easy chance for Garg. Banged short and on middle, Parag goes for the pull but ends up getting a top edge. Garg runs forward from deep mid-wicket and settles under the ball but it bursts through his hands. The batsmen cross ends.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, this one is slapped to the right side of the bowler. Khaleel sticks his right hand out to catch but misses. Only a run as the long off fielder runs to his left quickly.
15.1 overs (0 Run) DOT! Full and outside off, Tewatia goes hard but his drive is hit straight to mid off.
