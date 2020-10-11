Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then! Hyderabad started off slow but they picked up things towards the end of the innings. Rajasthan will have some pressure as they require this win tonight and they will need their big stars to fire tonight. Will Hyderabad's bowling strike or will the batters of Rajasthan step up and chase this total down? Join us in a bit for the chase!
Rajasthan started off well with the ball. They kept things slow and Hyderabad found it hard to get going. They also did well to get rid of Bairstow right at the start and they did not give him any time to settle. Archer was good once again with the ball and he removed Warner in a crucial stage in the game. Archer, Tyagi and Unadkat did well to scalp a wicket each for Rajasthan.
Hyderabad started off slow in this game and their openers Warner and Bairstow could not replicate their opening stand they had in the previous game. Jonny Bairstow fell first right at the start. Warner and Pandey did well to steady the ship for quite some time. But then Warner lost his wicket to Archer. Pandey continued to go big but fatigue plays a big part in the afternoon games as he looked tired when he gave his wicket away cheaply. In the end, short cameos by Williamson and Garg played small cameos and propelled Hyderabad to a score of 158.
This has been a good finish by Hyderabad in the last couple of overs and they also added 35 runs in the last 2 overs. They needed to go big if they were to cross the 150-run mark and some big hitting courtesy of Pandey, Williamson and a very short cameo by Garg has made sure that Hyderabad cross the mark and they have finished with 158 on the board.
19.6 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! A wicket on the last ball. Full and wide outside off, Garg slams it towards long off. They want two. Archer at long off returns a bullet throw to the keeper and Buttler takes the bails off to find Garg short. Hyderabad finish with 158/4.
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! A bouncer from Unadkat, a slower one but the line is down the leg side. Garg waits and then pulls it over short fine leg. It races away to the fence. The deep square leg fielder tries to make a diving stop but misses. The third umpire confirms that and it has been signalled as four.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Williamson looks to cut but gets an inside edge to short fine leg. A single taken.
19.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Extra delivery! Unadkat tries to stay away from the hitting arc and bowls it full and wide outside off, Williamson tries to reverse sweep but misses. Wided by the umpire as it is on the wrong side of the tramline.
19.3 overs (2 Runs) Run out chance missed and overthrow given! Shortish ball around off, Kane punches it straight to the cover fielder. They go for the run. The fielder fires the throw but misses. Had he hit, Williamson would've been walking back. Misses and there is no one backing up. They take one more.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Slower one and it is on a length and outside off, lofted over covers for a run.
19.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Garg goes big now! A good length ball outside off, Garg clears his front leg and smokes it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. 12 runs off the last two balls.
18.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hammered! The first was a biggie! The last one is as well. Fine stroke and over for Hyderabad. It is short and on the body of Williamson. He moves inside the crease and pulls it over square leg for a biggie.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Low full toss on middle, it is flicked down to deep square leg. It is bit wide and that allows them to scamper back for the second.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around middle, pulled down to deep square leg for a single.
18.3 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, Garg looks to lift it over covers but mistimes it. Manages to clear the fielder in the ring and gets a couple.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Bowled but this is a Free Hit! This will not count! It is a dot as well. Archer bowls a good length ball around off and middle, Garg looks to heave this away but misses and gets hit on the stumps. It won't count as this was a free hit. The balls rolls over towards the keeper and Williamson says no for the single. The free hit delivery is a dot in the end.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL AND A FREE HIT! Jofra bowls a beamer and Williamson pulls this one towards the deep square leg region for a single. A FREE HIT TO FOLLOW!
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Excellent start to the over for Hyderabad. It wasn't off the middle of the bat but it just sails over. Full and wide outside off, Williamson backs away to make room. He does really well to reach out and then smoke it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
Jofra Archer is back into the attack. His figures so far are 3-0-6-1.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end an excellent over. 6 runs and wicket off it. The last ball is around off and middle, it is tucked towards mid-wicket.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, forced to deep cover for a run.
Who will be the new batsman in for Hyderabad? It will be Priyam Garg.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The slower one works for Unadkat. Pandey's good innings comes to an end. Unadkat bangs it short and bowls it just outside off and rolls his fingers around too. Pandey once again skips down the track and goes for the pull this time. But he has to generate a lot of power and drag it far from him. He ends up getting a top edge. Tewatia from long on comes forward and takes it easily. A fine knock from Pandey.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Couple more! Unadkat continues to take the pace off and bowls the length ball outside off, Pandey once again comes out of the crease and pulls it wide of the long on fielder. Goes for the second. The throw comes in and the keeper takes the bails off but Pandey is in.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) A couple for Pandey. It is another slower one from Jaydev. Pandey jumps out of the crease and pulls it wide of the deep square leg fielder. Two taken.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Slower one! Good length and just outside off, Williamson pushes it towards covers and gets to the other end.
Jaydev Unadkat will bowl now for Rajasthan. His figures so far are 2-0-9-0.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over. A sharp bouncer on middle, Pandey goes for the pull but doesn't connect.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, pulled down to deep square leg for one.
16.4 overs (1 Run) A single now and that brings up his half ton. 17th in the Indian T20 League. The ball is full and on the pads again, it is flicked to deep square leg for a single.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely flicked! Takes a step forward and converts what could have been a low full toss into a half-volley and flicks it through square leg to find the fence.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Low full toss this time, it is flicked down to long on for a single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Excellent yorker! Pandey does well to dig it out. It goes towards deep square leg for a single.
DRINKS! Rajasthan have done well to get rid of Warner as having him towards the end of the innings can prove to be very harmful to them. Hyderabad still need some big overs towards the end as they need to add some more runs to their total. Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson are both still out there and with them out there, Hyderabad have a good chance of adding some valuable runs towards the end of the innings. Kartik Tyagi is back into the attack for Rajasthan. 2-0-21-1 so far for him.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, Pandey drives this through the cover region to retain the strike for the next over. 13 runs off this over for Hyderabad and they need some more of these overs towards the end of the innings.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Short ball around middle, Pandey comes down the track again and he flicks this off the inside part of his bat towards the deep square leg region. The batters collect a couple.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Everytime Pandey has danced down the track, he has hammered a boundary! Great batting by him so far! Flatter around middle, Pandey comes down the track and lofts this one over the deep mid-wicket region for a huge six.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, Pandey works this one to the point region.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter on middle, Pandey works it back to the bowler.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) IN THE AIR...SAFE AND A FOUR! That should have been taken but Tyagi in the deep was standing a little too ahead of the ropes. Flatter around middle, Pandey dances down the track and pulls this one towards the deep square leg region, Kartik Tyagi in the deep jumps up but does not judge it well as it goes over him for a four.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad are 158/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2020 today match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. Everything related to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals live score. Do check for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.