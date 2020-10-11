Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
2.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run, that is punched off the back foot for a single.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Slower one! It is again on a good length and around off, Buttler tucks it towards square leg for one.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven down to deep cover for a single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle, Smith works it towards mid-wicket.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over, a successful one for Hyderabad. A good length ball around off, Buttler punches it towards point.
1.5 overs (3 Runs) Smith is up and running! A length ball on middle, Smith clips it through mid-wicket. It goes towards the longest part of the ground. Before the fielder can chase it down, Smith and Buttler run through for three.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Full and outside off, Smith drives it well but finds the cover fielder.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish and just outside off, punched towards the cover fielder.
The Aussie, Steven Smith will walk out to bat for Rajasthan.
1.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! DRAGGED ON! Khaleel has struck early and Stokes is the man who departs. A good length ball just outside off, Stokes looks to pull it hard on the leg side but he ends up getting an inside edge on his stumps. Khaleel is pumped and so is his skipper. Exactly the start Hyderabad needed. No party for Stokes in his first game.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, it is tucked through mid-wicket for a run.
Who will partner Sandeep Sharma with the new ball? It will be Khaleel Ahmed.
0.6 over (1 Run) Buttler is underway as well! Good length ball outside off, he punches it towards covers and keeps the strike for the next over.
0.5 over (1 Run) Shortish and just outside off, Stokes tucks it towards mid on and goes for a single. The fielder fires the throw at the non-striker's end but misses.
0.4 over (0 Run) Good length ball around off, pushed towards point.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Boom and that is Stokes' way to get off the mark! A good length ball around middle, Ben jumps out of crease and slams it over mid on for a boundary.
0.2 over (0 Run) Play and a miss! Good length ball just outside off, Stokes looks to cut but misses.
We are back for the run chase! Both the umpires stride out to the middle and they are followed by Rajasthan openers. Jos Buttler has a new partner this time around as Ben Stokes walks out with him. The Hyderabad players are already out in the middle after getting the final piece of advice from the skipper in the huddle. Sandeep Sharma will bowl first up for Hyderabad.
0.1 over (0 Run) Sandeep is right on the money! Just around off on a good length, Stokes takes a step forward and blocks.
