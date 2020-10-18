Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then! Kolkata have ended their innings with 163 on the board and they have a task on their hands as the top 4 batters of Hyderabad are very explosive. Kolkata will be hoping to start off with a bang with the ball and they will want to pick up a few quick wickets to apply some pressure on Hyderabad. An exciting second essay awaits. Join us for the chase in a bit.
Vijay Shankar is in for a chat. He says that the pitch is a little slow and he is happy with his performance. Adds that it is a good score but if their batters stick it out in the middle, they will be able to chase it down.
Talking about the bowling by Hyderabad, they were really good in the start but lost track in the last 5 overs of the innings. Shankar and Rashid were the pick of the lot as they were economical and also scalped a wicket each. Sandeep Sharma was also economical with the ball even though he did not pick up a wicket. Thampi and Natarajan were on the expensive side, mainly towards the end of the game. Also, credit has to be given to their effort out in the field. They were very slick out in the field and did well to scalp the catches that came their way.
Gill and Tripathi started off slowly with the bat. They played some good strokes but they took their time to settle in. Tripathi fell right at the end of the Powerplay. Rana and Gill stitched a small partnership and Rana was the one who was looking for the boundaries between these two. Gill was sent back courtesy of a brilliant catch by Priyam Garg. Rana, too was sent back shortly after. Russell disappointed again and his struggle with the bat in this year's tournament has continued. Good knocks towards the end by Morgan and Karthik made sure that Kolkata end with a good total.
This has been a good bowling performance by Hyderabad. The batting line-up of Kolkata is very explosive and to restrict them to a total of 163 is very commendable. Kolkata were not too shabby with the bat but started off slow and took their time to add runs on the board. A late flourish by Karthik and then Morgan towards the end sees them end with a good total.
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A wicket to end the innings! 16 from the last over and it will be Kolkata who will be the happier side at the break! Full ball on off, Morgan hammers it towards long off. Pandey runs ahead and takes a good catch. KOLKATA END ON 163 FOR 5.
19.5 overs (2 Runs) Yorker on middle, Morgan digs it out towards deep mid-wicket and takes a couple. Excellent running from Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik.
19.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! He has hit that hard alright! Brilliant and Kolkata are finishing on a high! Full ball on the pads, Morgan lifts it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
19.3 overs (2 Runs) Full ball on middle, Morgan whips it wide of the long on fielder and then collects a couple before the fielder cuts it off. 50-run partnership comes up.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full ball on off, Morgan whacks it towards long off. Manish Pandey runs across and then dives. As he tries to pass it to the other fielder, it goes past that fielder and the batters take three. The umpires check whether it is a clean save and the replays show that Pandey has touched the ropes with his foot before he lets the ball go. So, a boundary has been signalled.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) Missed out! Full toss on middle, Morgan whacks it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
Basil Thampi will bowl the final over of the innings. Can he end the innings on a good note?
18.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What an innings this has been from Dinesh Karthik so far! Brilliant! Slower ball on off, Karthik lifts it over long on to finish the over with a biggie. 14 from the over.
18.5 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Full ball on the pads, Morgan looks to heave it away but gets hit on the pads and rolls towards point. A single taken.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) Yorker on middle, Morgan drives it wide of long on and takes a couple.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Slower ball on off, Karthik is early into his shot and it goes towards long on for a single.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Slower ball outside off, Karthik moves across and then looks to slog sweep but fails to get any bat on it.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Terrific shot! Excellent batting from Dinesh Karthik! Very full on off, Karthik drives it past the bowler and into the long off fence for a boundary.
T Natarajan will bowl the penultimate over of the innings. 3-0-27-2 for him.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Very full on off, Karthik pushes it to the cover region for a single.
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot that is from Dinesh Karthik! This is where he is at his best! Low full toss outside off, Karthik shuffles across and then gets down on one knee and then slogs it over deep square leg for a maximum.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Yorker outside off, Morgan digs it out to deep point for a single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle, Karthik pushes it down to long on for a single.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Uppish but safe! Short ball around off, Karthik dances down the track and looks to pull but it takes the top edge and goes up in the air towards long on. Two taken before the fielder cuts it off.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Morgan plays it to long off for a single.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautifully played! 10 from the over! Short of a length ball outside off, Karthik rocks on his back foot and then punches it through extra cover for a boundary.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball on middle, Morgan works it to long on for a single.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fortunate but Kolkata won't mind! They need runs and will take it anyhow they come! Good length ball outside off, Morgan looks to smack it but gets a thick outside edge and it goes to the third man region for a boundary.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Well bowled and well kept! Yorker outside off, Morgan looks to drive but gets a bottom edge back towards Bairstow who dives to his left and makes a good stop.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Full ball on middle, Karthik works it to mid on and takes a single.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Karthik punches it to cover.
DRINKS! Kolkata had a slow start and needed their big hitters like Rana and Russell to fire but they have been sent back to the hut by some great fielding and bowling by Hyderabad. Kolkata have their skipper Morgan and Dinesh Karthik out in the middle and will be banking on them to push them to the 160-run mark. Warner will be hoping that his bowlers can scalp and remove these two batters as they can be dangerous towards the end. They have been good with the ball so far and will look to continue the same towards the end of the innings. Basil Thampi is back on for Hyderabad. His figures so far read 2-0-20-0.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Slower ball on off, played towards point for a single.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball on off, Morgan pushes it to cover for just a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Karthik tucks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Just short! Slower ball on off, Morgan is early into his shot and the ball lobs towards long off. It lands in front of the fielder and the batters pick up a single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) On a length on the pads, Karthik flicks it to deep square leg and crosses over for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Morgan pushes it to point for a single.
