Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! This is a huge wicket for Hyderabad! Russell stands out there for some time as he cannot believe what has happened! He has holed out straight to the man in the deep mid-wicket. He clears his front foot but this is straight to the man. Disappointing from Russell. His poor form with the bat continues. Coming to the delivery, this is a full delivery around off and middle, he cleared his front foot and looked to go big over the deep mid-wicket region but his shot does not have the required distance on this as he holes out to Vijay Shankar in the deep.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a good length ball around off, Morgan pushes it to the off side for one.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Morgan opens up the face of his bat and cuts this one to the man at short third man.
14.3 overs (1 Run) A full toss around leg, Russell works this one to the deep mid-wicket region for a single run.
14.2 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Back of a length ball around middle, Morgan looks to pull this one but misses and it hits him and goes to the off side. The batters collect a leg bye.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Goes straight and bags a boundary! The Free Hit is punished! On a good length around off, Morgan smacks this one towards the long off region and it crosses the fence for a boundary.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Bowls a full toss around leg, Russell flicks this one to the leg side for a single. There is a No Ball called as Natarajan has overstepped. A Free Hit will follow.
T Natarajan is back into the attack.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter around leg, Morgan looks to tuck this one but misses and it hits him on the pads. A mild appeal but nothing from the umpire. Rashid Khan has been good with the ball in this game as he is done with his spell. 28 runs and a wicket.
13.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, Morgan plays this one back to the bowler.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Floated around middle, Russell looks for the big shot again but he does not middle this one as this is off the inside edge to the short fine leg region for one.
13.3 overs (1 Run) This is pushed to the off side by Morgan to exchange ends with Russell.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball around off and middle, Russell looks to sweep this one and it goes towards the square leg region for a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, Russell looks to go big but it comes off the inside edge and rolls to the leg side.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Russell pushes this one to the off side to retain the strike for the next over. Another great over by Shankar. He has been very good with the ball. 5 runs and a wicket off this one.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slapped! Can Russell fire today? This is a good start though by him. This is bowled on a full length around off, Russell hammers this one over the cover region and it runs away to the fence.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Russell taps this one to the point region and says no for the single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) This is a full delivery outside off, Russell looks to get under this one but is not able to.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Russell defends this one out.
Eoin Morgan is the next man in.
12.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! It is Priyam Garg again who takes this catch! There seems to be no stopping Garg out in the field today. He has scalped yet another one. Shankar has struck on this occasion. Shankar dishes a good length ball around off, Rana looks to loft this one big but it does not have the required juice to cross the fence as it balloons towards the mid-wicket region and Garg runs in and takes a very good catch.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Rana tucks this one to the deep mid-wicket region for a single. A good over for Rashid and Hyderabad. Only 8 runs and also a big wicket of Gill.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball around off, Rana looks to tuck this one but misses and it hits him on the pads. There is an appeal but the umpire is not interested.
Andre Russell is the new man in.
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What a catch this is! Take a bow, Priyam Garg! This one was travelling and it was really hard to scalp this one but the youngster does well to take this one. Gill's uncomfortable stay out in the middle comes to an end. It is Rashid Khan who has struck. Loopy ball around off, Gill looks for the big shot as he lofts this one wide of the long off region but it does not have the distance to cross the ropes. Garg runs in from the left, and takes a spectacular catch to send Gill back to the hut.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball around off, Rana sweeps this one to the deep square leg area for a single.
11.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up and away! Rana is playing an important role to bag the boundaries! Loopy ball around off, Rana lofts this one over the long on region for a biggie. Kolkata need some more of these.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball around off, Rana looks for the reverse sweep but does not connect on this occasion.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Good shot and good save in the end! On a good length around off, Rana makes room and smacks this one through point, the fielder there does well to dive and stop this one. Saves his side three runs as the batters run for a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) On a full length around off, Gill punches this one towards the long off region for one. Finally, Gill gets off strike after a couple of dot balls.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot by Shankar and the pressure is building on Gill! Back of a length ball around off, Gill mistimes it back towards Shankar.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a good length ball around off, it comes off the splice of Gill's bat back towards Shankar. A good start to the over by Shankar.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Good awareness by Shankar! Sees Gill dancing down the track and bowls the short ball to him. He looks to pull this one but misses and it hits him on the body.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Rana pushes this one to the cover-point region for one.
