Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! On off, it is pushed through covers for one.
9.5 overs (0 Run) A dot! The leg spinner, it is outside off. Maxwell looks to push at it but is beaten.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker again, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one more.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker and on imddle, Maxwell works it towards mid-wicket for one.
9.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is pushed down to long off for one.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around middle, this is pulled down to long on for one.
DRINKS!
8.6 overs (0 Run) No he can't! A dot to end but this is surely the over Punjab needed and it could well be a momentum shifting one. On off, it is pushed to covers.
8.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 28 runs in the over with a ball to go! Samad drags his length back this time. pooran rocks back and pulls it hard. It goes just over the mid-wicket fence. Can he hit 5 in the over?
8.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The fifty comes up in style! Fastest in this year's Indian T20 League! That is also his 6th six so far. Brilliant from him. He needs to keep going though. It is full and in the slot again. It is lofted over the long off fence for a huge one.
8.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Make that 16 now! Excellent use of the feet this time. Gets to the pitch of it and tonks it well over the long on fence for a biggie.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 10 runs from the first two balls! This is full again and outside off, Pooran hits it hard and to the right of the fielder at long off. He runs towards the ball and dives to push it back in but fails to do so.
8.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pooran is dealing in sixes! Right in the slot again. Full and outside off, Pooran lofts it well over the long off fence for a huge one.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Maxwell defends it to point. Solid start from Rashid. Just 2 off his first over.
7.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Maxwell tucks it to the leg side.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Maxwell defends it off the front foot.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Flat and quicker on off, Pooran looks to pull but gets a top edge which goes away from Bairstow who has no idea of where the ball is. The ball goes to the right of short third man. He dives and keeps it down to one.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Short on off, Pooran late cuts it to short third man. He looks for a run but Maxwell is quick to tell him to wait.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Rashid starts with a shortish leg breaker around off. Maxwell taps it towards point and takes a single.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end! Shorter and outside off, Pooran looks to cut but it goes off the outside edge down to third man for two. End of an action-packed over. 16 from it and a wicket.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Maxwell is off the mark as he pushes it towards cover for one.
6.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Abhishek Sharma gets the big fish and he is over the moon! Brilliant from the youngster. He might be under so much of pressure after going for 13 from the first three balls but he has now got the skipper of Rahul. KL looks to continue the pressure on the young one as he tries to play the sweep. There is extra bounce and hence, the top edge. It goes towards Kane Williamson at deep square leg who makes no mistake. Punjab in real trouble now. However, one could argue, Rahul did not need to play that. He could have easily given the strike over to Pooran and let him take on the left-arm spinner.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Fires it on the pads, Pooran looks to sweep but misses. It hits the pad and rolls towards short fine leg for one.
6.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Two in a row but this is right in the slot! Fuller and on middle, easy for Pooran. He lifts it over the long on fence for another biggie. 12 from the first two balls. Can they make this over a huge one?
6.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pooran is in some mood today! Takes on the left-arm spinner straightaway! This is full and in the arc. Pooran lofts it over the mid on fence for a biggie. Excellent start to the over.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the Powerplay and it is Hyderabad who continue to boss the game! A low full toss to end. Rahul hits it hard but to mid on. 157 needed in 84.
5.5 overs (1 Run) A full toss and Pooran is surprised by it. He works it towards mid-wicket for one.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, Pooran swings but it goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket.
5.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Picked up and it goes all the way! Angled into the pads, Pooran goes down on one knee and lofts it well over the square leg fence for a biggie.
5.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Rahul looks to paddle scoop it but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, it is worked to mid-wicket.
