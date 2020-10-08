Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) 100 up! Bairstow fails to take toll of another full toss as he swings early. It goes off the toe-end and down to long on for one.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Singh gets away with one! Shorter and on the body, Bairstow looks to pull but once again mistimes it towards short fine leg.
9.4 overs (2 Runs) Another full toss. Bairstow looks to power it way too hard through covers but it goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for one.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Stand and deliver! Not right off the middle but enough for him to get to his half ton! Fuller and on middle, it is the slower one. Bairstow looks to hit it down the ground but it comes off the bottom. A couple as Cottrell from long on runs to his left and keeps it down to two.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Sees Bairstow come down the track and bangs it short. It is down the leg side and it has been wided.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Bairstow misses out! It is a full toss on off, he hits it hard but straight to covers.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, it is hit through covers for one.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Follows the biggie with a single as this is pushed through covers.
8.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Right in the arc and it goes all the way. Fuller and on middle, Warner clears his front leg and tonks it over the bowler's head for another biggie.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, it is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
8.3 overs (1 Run) On off, it is eased down to long off for one.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
8.1 overs (1 Run) This is on middle, Warner looks to push but it goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for one.
Punjab coach, Anil Kumble is having a chat at the sideline. Kumble says that when they first saw Bishnoi they knew he had the character and temperament to bowl at this level. Adds he has shown that by bowling in the Powerplay as well. Tells wickets are important and feels one wicket can turn things for them. Says points table does not reflect their efforts. On why they have had three keepers in the last 3 games, Kumble says Rahul felt he needed a bit of a break and Pooran can keep wickets. Tells Gayle is sick unfortunately and Prabhsimran Singh can keep as he is a keeper so they gave him a chance. Informs Gayle was going to play but he is sick and he has not had a good time in the last couple of days. Kumble says that it is T20 and bowlers will get hit, Bishnoi knows that and he expects him to make a comeback.
7.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Bishnoi is under pressure here. 18 runs from the over. He overcompensates and bowls this one short and on the middle. Bairstow goes back and pulls it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Looks to throw it wide and outside off but ends bowling it a little too full and outside. Bread and butter stuff for Bairstow. He lofts it over covers and it races away to the fence.
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Right off the middle. Excellent use of the feet! He gets to the pitch of the ball and tonks it over long on for a biggie. Putting the youngster under pressure straightaway.
7.3 overs (1 Run) A googly, it is tossed up on middle. Warner looks to hit it over covers but it goes off the outer half due to the turn towards short third man for one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Bairstow comes down the track and works it towards mid-wicket for one.
7.1 overs (0 Run) On off, it is the googly. Defended.
Ravi Bishnoi is on now!
6.6 overs (0 Run) Two dots to end! On off, it is pushed towards cover. A tidy start by Maxwell.
6.5 overs (0 Run) This is angled into middle, Warner looks to defend but it goes towards the left of the bowler.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) Another two! This is tossed up on off, Warner steps out and lofts it over extra cover for two.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Bairstow comes down the track but gets a little too close to the pitch of the delivery. He works it towards wide long on for one.
6.2 overs (2 Runs) It is on middle, it is worked through mid-wicket. It is in the gap and a couple is taken.
6.1 overs (1 Run) This is tossed up on off, it is pushed down to long off for one.
DRINKS! All Hyderabad till now! The openers have come out all guns blazing, they have given their side a superb start but they will need to continue as their middle order is not that reliable. The bowling side though needs wickets, if they do not get wickets, if not, they are going to be chasing a huge total. Will Hyderabad continue to dominte or will Punjab fight back?
5.6 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! The lightning quick Warner is well home. Short around middle, Warner punches it towards cover and calls for a quick run. The fielder sends a quick throw at the bowler's end but Warner is lightning quick and manages to make his ground in time. Just 6 off the final over of the Powerplay but a very good one for Hyderabad. They are 58/0 at the end of 6!
Run Out appeal taken upstairs. Warner looks to be safe as there is no excitment from the Punjab players.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Short on off, Warner punches it to cover.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, Bairstow milks it to cover and gets to the other end.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Bairstow pushes it to mid off.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Warner punches it to the off side and gets a single.
5.1 overs (3 Runs) Good stop! Short around off, Bairstow punches it through cover-point. Maxwell gives it a chase and manages to show his footballing skills as he stops the ball with his boot before tumbling on the ropes. Saves a run for his side.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.4 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad are 112/0. The live updates of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab live score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.