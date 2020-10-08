Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Two in two for Rashid and he finishes with a double wicket maiden to finish with the figures of 4-1-3-12. Googly on off, Shami looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pad. The ball hits him on the pad. An appeal follows and the umpire has no qualms raising his finger. Shami looks around for a review but Punjab do not have any left.
Mohammed Shami is the new man in.
14.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! GAME! SET! MATCH! - Hyderabad! The Afghan superstar does the trick and Warner's ploy to bowl his trump card to the left hander has paid its dividend. Short and spinning away from Nicholash Pooran. He punches it uppishly but straight to cover. Khaleel there makes no mistake and takes the catch and one can also say he takes the match. Di not understand the ploy not to take a single and once you get negative in this game it pays off badly and that is what has happened.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Pooran plays it to long off but again does not take a run.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Pooran plays it to long off but refuses to take a single. The ploy is simple, it is to see off Rashid Khan but that is increasing the run rate.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Pooran keeps it out.
14.1 overs (0 Run) OH! Was there an edge? Quicker around off, Pooran looks to defend but the ball spins in and goes between his bat and pad. Bairstow behind fails to take it cleanly.
DRINKS! P for Punjab, P for Pooran! That is the only hope for the Men in Red. They need 76 off 36 and Pooran is batting at 77 off 32 balls so he can do it but the bigger question is can anyone provide him support? Hyderabad need one wicket, Nicholas Pooran but that is easier said than done as he has looked at his blistering best tonight. Can Punjab and Pooran pull off this miraculous heist?
13.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! On middle, defended.
13.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! So out is how it stays and Mujeeb walks back and takes the only review along with him. Not sure why he reviewed there when he was willingly walking back after the initiall referral. Coming to the ball now. It is a full one outside off, Mujeeb looks to jam it out but there is a noise as the ball passes the bal. Bairstow takes it and both the bowler and the keeper appeal. The umpire does not make any decision. He waits to see if Hyderabad review but they don't. The umpire now takes it upstaurs to check if it is a bump ball. Replays roll in and they show it is not a bump ball and OUT flashes on the bigscreen. Mujeeb start walking back but he has been asked to review it from the pavillion. He does so but Snicko shows there is an edge. He eventually has to walk back.
An umpire referral! They want to check it is a bump ball. The soft signal is NOT OUT! What drama! The third umpire initially gives it out and Mujeeb starts walking back. He though is asked to review it from someone in the dressing room and Mujeeb does signal the 'T'. It is Punjab's referral now.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle, Pooran glances it to square leg for a single.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pooran keeping Punjab's hopes alive! Yorker around off, Pooran manages to squeeze it away from short third man and gets a boundary.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just short of the man at deep square leg. Length ball on off, Pooran pulls it. Samad at deep square leg comes in front and dives forward to take the catch but the ball falls in front of him and goes away to the fence.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Pooran keeps it out.
Khaleel Ahmed is back on!
12.6 overs (0 Run) Flat and on middle. Mujeeb is cramped for room so he just defends it.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up quicker on middle, Pooran milks it to long on and gets to the other end.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Mujeeb is off the mark! On the pads, Mujeeb flicks it to the on side for one.
Who will walk out to bat next? They need someone to support Pooran. Can Mujeeb Ur Rahman do it?
12.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Rashid does the trick with the googly. The best batters in the world have struggled to pick this Afghanistan spinners variation and Mandeep too has failed. It is the wrong 'un bowled at pace around off, Mandeep looks to defend but the ball goes right between his bat and pad to hit the stumps. Rashid is up in celebration so is the whole of Hyderabad.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) Flatter on middle, Mandeep plays it away from long on for two.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Pooran punches it to cover-point for one.
11.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Full and outside off, it is lofted towards deep cover. Two taken.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Another single! A low full toss on middle, it is eased down to long off for one.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided towards point for one.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Confusion but safe! Length and on middle, Mandeep pushes it to the left of mid-wicket and initially takes off. Pooran too takes off but then is sent back in time.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, a little too wide. Singh lets it be. Wided.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Another run out chance! Length and outside off, Pooran guides it towards backward point and takes one. The fielder does has a shy at the keeper's end but misses.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Singh is off the mark as he pushes it down to long on for one.
10.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Maxwell is indeed short! A run out is the last thing Punjab would have wanted! Maxwell's poor show in this edition continues. Also, Hyderabad will breathe a huge sigh of relief as they needed to break this stand. It is a full ball on off, Maxwell drives it to Garg at covers and takes off. PG has one stump to aim at and he hits. He is jumping around in celebration. Maxwell is already walking back but the umpire takes it upstairs. Replays show that Maxwell is short. Hyderabad back on top. 97 needed in 54.
A direct hit and Maxwell is a goner! He is already walking back but it has been referred uptairs.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Goes full and on middle, it is hit down to long off for one.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A little too straight and that is poor bowling with fine leg up. A full toss on the pads, it is worked past him and to the boundary.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Maxwell is surprised by this high full toss. He ends up mistiming it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
10.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A little too far outside off, Maxwell looks to jam it out but misses.
10.2 overs (1 Run) A full toss now on middle, it is hit down to long off for one.
10.1 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! This could be very costly! Yes, Maxwell is not in form but he is not a player you want to be dropping! It is fuller and on middle, Maxwell drives it back uppishly towards Natarajan who reacts late, spills it as it goes towards mid on for one.
