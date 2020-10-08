Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
DRINKS! It has been a Bairstow special so far and he is 3 short of a magnificent ton. Warner has been happy playing the second fiddle. With 5 overs still to go, Hyderabad will be looking for at least close to 65 in those 5 with all their wickets in hand.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Bairstow's wait for his century goes on for a little longer. Good length ball on off, Bairstow punches it back to the bowler. Cotrell misjudges it and ends up getting hit in the unmentionables.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Very full outside off, Warner squeeze it to sweeper cover for a run.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Full but going away with the angle down leg. Bairstow looks to flick but misses. The ball hits his pads and goes to the off side. They steal a leg bye. There is an optimistic appeal from Cottrell but nothing from the umpire except a signal for leg bye.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Full outside off, Warner loses his shape as he looks to hit it across the line. He manages to hit towards deep mid-wicket for one.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Bairstow plays it towards cover and takes one.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) Cottrell bowls it on the pads, Bairstow glances it to square leg for a couple to move to 96.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Bairstow wants the strike and he keeps it. Tossed up on off, Bairstow plays it with soft hands to the off side and keeps the strike. Can't blame him he is smoking hot tonight.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Jonny takes a break and blocks this one.
13.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! It is raining sixes here! Short on middle and off, Bairstow gos on his back foot and pulls it over the mid-wicket fence for another half-a-dozen.
13.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The Bairstow show continues! Tossed up on middle and off, Bairstow goes downtown and tonks it straight over the bowler's head for a biggie.
13.2 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR WARNER! This has been a very good knock! His 9th in a row against Punjab in the league! On the pads, Warner flicks it to the on side and gets to his fifty. The skipper has played a perfect second fiddle to Bairstow.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) Short on middle, Warner pulls it but does not do so cleanly wide of long on for two.
Change in bowling! Mujeeb is back!
12.6 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle, Warner makes room by moving away from his stumps and squeezes it to cover. They again take a single. 8 off this one.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Good comeback from Shami! Bowls a yorker on leg, Bairsow jams it out and they take a single. They are taking runs off the good balls as well. This has been a hallmark of this partnership. Good running and quick running.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slammed! Low full toss on off, Bairstow gets under it and hits it straight down the ground for a boundary! Jonny Bairstow is on now here in Dubai!
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Full on off and middle, Bairstow hits it to the right of mid-wicket and gets a couple. Another exhibition of excellent running between the wickets. Boundaries have dried up in the past few balls for Hyderabad.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Good ball! Good length ball outside off, Bairstow has been hitting brilliantly but he looks for a cheeky paddle but misses.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Low full toss around off, Bairstow plays it straight to mid off.
Bowling change. Rahul's search for wicket continues as he brings back Mohammed Shami.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Good fielding by Mayank Agarwal! Full toss around off, Bairstow looks to sneak it past point but Agarwal there dives and saves 3 runs for his side.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Very good over so far! Low full toss on middle and leg, Warner moves away from the stumps and hits it towards long on for a run.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Just a single off the Free Hit! Good ball again from Arshdeep! Yorker on middle, Bairstow jams it towards long on for one.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Another good ball. Arshdeep has bowled really well so far. Very full around off, Warner plays it to long off for one. Hold on. We spoke too soon as the buzzer goes up. NO BALL AND FREE HIT TO FOLLOW!
11.3 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, Warner glances it to the on side and gets a couple.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) WIDE AND AN EXTRA RUN! Short ball down the leg side. Bairstow looks to pull but misses. Prabhsimran takes the ball but throws it behind allowing them to take a bye.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Very well bowled! Arshdeep comes around the wicket and bowls a yorker outside leg. Bairstow looks to play but the ball nutmegs him and goes to the keeper.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Good ball! Very full ball on middle, Warner jams it out towards long off and gives the strike to Bairstow who is firing on all cylinders.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple as this is hit through mid-wicket.
10.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another huge one! This is down the ground! Fuller and on middle, Bairstow clears his front leg and tonks it well over the long on fence. Another huge over and Hyderabad are on course to bat Punjab out of the game here.
10.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! Bairstow is in some flow! He is hitting it out of the park with ease! Yes, he is helped by some poor bowling. It is short and asking to be hit. Bairstow rocks back and sends it sailing over the mid-wicket fence.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) Powered! A very good effort from Mandeep Singh but that was hit way too hard! He stands tall and hits it through the line wide of mid off. Mandeep there runs to his left and dives, he only gets a hand to it but the ball bursts through and trickles to the fence.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Warner looks to play the switch hit but Maxwell fires it outside off. He ends up cutting it towards short fine leg for one. A cut towards short fine leg! Quite strange to read it right but that is what it was.
10.1 overs (1 Run) On off, it is pushed through covers for one.
