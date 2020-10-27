Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That one was hit very hard! On a good length around off, Pant smashes this down the ground and it goes past the diving fielder into the long on fence for a boundary. Delhi need 147 in 60 balls.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Another single as Iyer nudges this to the mid-wicket region.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Pant works this wide of long on for a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length outside off, Pant drives this to the man stationed at covers.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a good length ball around off, Iyer pulls this to the leg side for one.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Iyer works this to the cover region.
DRINKS! Hyderabad have started off wonderfully with the ball in this chase. They needed to make sure that the big players of Delhi do not fire and they have made sure that, it does not happen. They have scalped four wickets in the first nine overs and have not let any batters to settle out in the middle. Delhi, on the other hand, would need a brilliant innings from Iyer and Pant who are out in the middle.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot! 2-0-3-2! That is not an OTP. That is Rashid's bowling figures so far. Tossed up on middle and leg, Pant manages to keep it out.
8.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Iyer tickles it easily to fine leg and gets to the other end. 3 runs and 2 wickets of Rashid' 11 balls so far.
8.4 overs (1 Run) This time Pant turns it to the on side and gets away from the firing line.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Pant keeps it out.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Half a shout! Shot and spining into the southpaw. Pant looks to turn it to the leg side but misses and gets hit high on the pad.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Pant pushes it to mid on.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Full toss on middle, Pant works it to mid-wicket where a misfield allows the batters to collect a single.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Full ball outside off, Pant works this to the cover region.
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot by Pant! Brilliant! Fullish length delivery around off, Pant gets on his knees and slog sweeps this one over the ropes at deep mid-wicket region for a biggie.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball on the pads, Iyer flicks this to the mid-wicket region for one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Pant cuts it to the third man region for a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Pant drives it to the mid off region.
The bowler who has impressed a lot of people with his bowling this season, T Natarajan is into the attack for the first time this evening.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, Iyer looks to drive this one but it comes off the inside edge and hits his pads and rolls to the off side. A great over by Rashid. Just one run and two wickets from this one.
Skipper, Shreyas Iyer walks out to bat now as his side is in trouble. Can the Delhi captain save the sinking ship?
6.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Another one falls for Delhi! It was the googly on this occasion which has worked out for Hyderabad! Rashid Khan strikes again and two quick wickets have been scalped by the Afghan spinner. Rashid dishes a googly around off and middle, Rahane lunges forward and looks to defend this one off the front foot but misses it altogether and gets hit on the pads. The players get excited and appeal as the umpire obliges by raising his finger. Rahane is not sure if he should go for the review and consults Pant. They discuss but in the end, Rahane does not go for the review. Second wicket in the over and Delhi are four wickets down now.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter around off, Rahane works it back to the bowler.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Pant works this to the cover region for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter around middle, Pant looks for the flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire is not interested.
Still no sign of the skipper as one southpaw replaces another. Rishabh Pant walks out to bat.
6.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Rashid Khan strikes on his first ball and it is Hetmyer who has to walk back now. Hyderabad are picking wickets quickly now and Delhi have lost their third wicket of the evening. Rashid dishes a leg spinner around middle and off, Hetmyer looks to hit across the line but misses it completely. The ball does not miss and it goes onto the shatter the stumps. Another blow for Delhi in the chase.
Change in bowling. Rashid Khan is into the attack.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Just the over that Delhi needed. Good length ball around leg, Rahane looks for the flick but misses and it goes off his pads into the fine leg fence. Delhi are at 54/2 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Quality shot! First biggie of the Delhi innings and it is off Rahane's willow! Back of a length ball around off, Rahane slams this one over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
5.4 overs (1 Run) On off, tapped to point for a single.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Delhi need some more of these! Back of a length ball around off, Hetmyer pulls this one towards the mid-wicket fence for another boundary.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This was in the air and just over Nadeem who jumped to scalp this! On a good length around off, Hetmyer makes room and lofts this over the point region. Nadeem, there jumps trying to scalp this but it goes over him and into the fence.
5.1 overs (1 Run) A slower full toss on middle, Rahane tucks this to the mid-wicket region for a single. Williamson does well to dive and stop this one.
