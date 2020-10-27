Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) Four! That reaches the fence. The batsman sweeps this away and finds the boundary at square leg.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs, that is punched off the back foot for a couple.
9.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Ashwin has the last laugh and a big wicket for Delhi. Ashwin smartly gives this one a lot of air and bowls it slower on off. Gusty from Ashwin especially after being hit for a boundary. The risk has its reward though. Warner looks to go over mid off and extra cover but there is no pace on offer. Warner ends up chipping it straight to the man at extra cover. Axar Patel there takes a simple catch.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Almost saved but it ricochets off his arm and to the fence. Tossed up on off, Warner slashes it flattish and to the left of long off. Nortje gets there and almost stops it with his arm but the ball deflects to the fence.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, Saha tucks this to the square leg region for one.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter around off, Saha works this one to the cover region.
Trevor Bayliss, the coach of Hyderabad is in for a chat! He starts off by saying that he is happy with the start and says that there is a long way to go. Adds that they did not talk about attacking in the Powerplay for this game but they spoke 3-4 games back that they need to attack in the Powerplay and it is working out in this game. Says that they wanted to play the all-rounder in the middle as the extra bowling option and that one of the top three batters had to miss out and Jonny was the odd one out so he missed out and that Nadeem being the spinner had to be included as a spin option. Tells that they have two or three good young Indian batters and like a lot of young batters, they have a lot of hard work to do and that they will become good batters and their attitude has been top class.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Deshpande bangs it in short. Saha swivels his pull to deep square leg for a single.
8.5 overs (1 Run) On off, stroked to long off for one.
8.4 overs (2 Runs) Good running. Full on off, Warner drives it away to the left of diving cover and right of mid off. Saha was slow to take off for the first but goes for it. The fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end and the backup is far behind so Warner takes one more.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Saha strokes it to the left of mid off for a run.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Potection in the deep. Full around off, Warner lofst it over covers, to the left of sweeper cover. Just a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Tushar starts off with a low full toss on middle, Saha flicks this to the deep square leg region for a single.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) Flighted ball around middle, Warner tucks this one to the deep square leg region and the batters run well to come back for the second run. Great running. A good over for Hyderabad. 11 runs off this one.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Saha cuts this one to the deep point region to exchange ends with Warner.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery around off, Warner works this one to the deep cover region for one.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball around off, Saha punches this one to the deep point region for a single.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent use of his feet! Loopy around off, Saha dances down the track and lofts this one over the bowler's head and it runs away to the fence.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Loopy around off, Saha sweeps this one to the deep square leg region for a couple this time. There is a throw at the keeper's end but Saha dives in.
Ravichandran Ashwin is back on. He was expensive in his first. How will he fare in his second?
DRINKS! A much-needed break for Delhi because they have been taken for spicy Hyderabadi treat! Warner and Saha have walked out with intent and the Hyderabad skipper is leading the assault from the front. Shreyas Iyer and his side need to find a way to get rid of both these openers here. They will hope that this break also breaks their momentum. Hyderabad will look to continue this momentum and build on this platform.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Saha tucks this to the square leg region for a single. A good over from Delhi after some time as they concede only 7 runs off this over.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy around off, Warner looks to flick this one to the leg side but it takes the inside edge and hits his pads and goes to the off side. A single taken.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball around off, Saha taps this one to the point region for a single.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Saha does not want to be left behind as Warner is going for the big shots! Floated on middle, Saha sweeps this one to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, Saha drives it back towards the bowler.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter around off, Saha comes down the track and looks to flick it but misses and it comes off his pads to the leg side.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! DEFT! This is Hyderabad's best Powerplay this season! No Bairstow, no problem! Good length ball around off, Warner waits for it and places it fine and away from third man for a boundary. 22 off the final over of the Powerplay. Hyderabad are 77/0!
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bang! FIFTY FOR WARNER! Warner has given himself a superb birthday present! What a knock this has been from the Australian. He has looked sharp from the get-go. Good length ball around off, Warner waits for it and places it through backward point for a delightful boundary. His teammates are up on their feet applauding their skipper's superb effort.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Boom, take that! Shortish but not short enough to trouble Warner. He goes on his back foot and pulls it handsomely over mid-wicket for a biggie.
5.3 overs (0 Run) This time a dot. Good length ball on off, David Warner taps it with a straight bat.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Over extra cover this time! A very abject start from Rabada to this game as the Hyderabad openers are going after the Protea. Full outside off, Warner clears his front leg and goes over extra cover for another boundary.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Uppish but over! Slightly behind the good length area outside off. Warner punches it over and away from mid on and gets a boundary.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad are 118/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2020 today match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. Everything related to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals live score. Do check for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.