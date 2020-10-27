Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
The last batter for Delhi, Anrich Nortje walks out into the middle.
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Ashwin holes out. Expensive day for Holder but he gets into the wickets column as well.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Another yorker. Ashwin, too jams it out towards mid on for a couple. Much better from Holder.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Almost a yorker on middle, Deshpande plays it towards mid on for one.
17.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Spanked! Back of a length delvery on off, Deshpande flat-bats it over long off for a biggie.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Good stop from Sandeep Sharma! Fuller outside off, Tushar swings but gets a thick outside edge. It goes to the right of third man. Sandeep runs to that side and saves it before the ropes with a dive.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Superb shot, probably the best of the evening. Full on off, Deshpande smashes it straight down the ground and the ball races away to the long on fence.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on middle, Tushar pulls it to deep mid-wicket and gets a single.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and Ashwin would have continued his jog to the pavilion. Length ball on off, Ashwin plays it to mid off and calls for a single. Holder has a shy at the stumps but misses. Had Sandeep gone back to the stumps at the bowler's end this would have still been an easy run out.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shorter on middle, Ashwin pulls it delightfully over mid-wicket for a boundary,
16.3 overs (0 Run) Appeal but turned down. This time no review from Warner. Full and angling in from middle. Ashwin looks to flick but gets hit on the pad. There is an appeal from Sandeep but the umpire is unmoved. He seems to signal there was some bat.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Deshpande punches it to long on for one.
Tushar Deshpande is the new man in.
16.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! It has just been the birthday boy's day. Warner has got almost everything he wanted this evening. A very full ball wide outside off. Pant stretches to hit it. His bat hits the ground hard as the ball goes past his edge and to the substitute keeper, Goswami. Sandeep and Goswami appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Warner signals the 'T' straightaway. Replay rolls in and Ultra Edge shows there is a spike as the ball went past the bat. The on-field decision is overturned and Pant joins his teammates in the dug out.
The third umpire is called into play as David Warner goes for the review for this caught behind appeal. Ultra Edge rolls in there is a spike as the ball passes the bat. Pant will have to walk back now.
Ravichandran Ashwin walks out into the middle. Sandeep Sharma is back with the ball for Hyderabad.
15.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! A spicy Natarajan special is too good for Rabada. A yorker on off. Rabada who has given this treatment to a lot of batters, is on the receiving end this time. He looks to jam it out but it is too good for him and the ball goes onto disturb the stump.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Slowish short ball outside off, Rabada comes down the track to hit but misses.
15.4 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Stunning effort nonetheless from substitute, Abhishek Sharma. Full outside off, Pant smashes it uppishly to the right of short cover. Substitute, Abhishek Sharma there dives to that side. Gets his hands to it but cannot bask it in.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Full toss outside off. Pant swings across the line but connects with nothing.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Full toss on the body. Pant lifts his flick towards deep square leg. Garg misreads it a bit but saves it before the ropes. Two taken.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pant has picked the bones out of that one. Overpitched outside off from Natarajan. Pant smashes it through mid off for a boundary.
