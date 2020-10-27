Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.2 overs (1 Run) 1 run, the batsman goes back in his crease and flick it away through square leg, for a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Aroud off, Pandey hits it across the line to deep mid-wicket for one.
Bowling change. Anrich Nortje to bowl the penultimate over of the innings.
17.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over as Williamson works this one to the man stationed at covers. Just the 6 runs off this one.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery outside off, Pandey pulls this one to the deep mid-wicket region to rotate the strike.
17.4 overs (1 Run) On a good length on middle, Kane plays this to the leg side for one.
17.3 overs (1 Run) On a good length around off, Pandey works this one to the long on region for one. 200 up for Hyderabad. The fastest any team has taken to reach this total in this year's tournament.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Full toss outside off, Pandey works this one to the deep square leg region for a couple this time as Nortje does well in the deep to stop this one.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Williamson pulls this one to the deep square leg region for one.
16.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up, up and away! Pandey is sending them past the ropes! A full toss on middle, Pandey pumps this one over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. A good over for Hyderabad. 15 runs off it.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beauty of a shot! Back of a length delivery around off, Pandey pulls this one with some power towards the deep mid-wicket region to bag another boundary.
16.4 overs (0 Run) A full toss around middle and leg, Pandey tucks this to the square leg region.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed! Pandey is striking them well! On a fullish length around off, Pandey smashes it past the bowler and the timing on this will make sure that it crosses the ropes.
16.2 overs (0 Run) On a fullish length on off, Pandey looks to heave this away but it takes the inside edge and hits his pads and rolls to the off side. A dot.
16.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, Williamson tucks this towards the square leg region for a single.
Bowling change. Tushar Deshpande is back for his 3rd over.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end the over as Pandey works this to the mid-wicket region. A good over by Axar. Just the 6 runs off this one.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, Pandey looks to work it to leg side but gets an inside edge onto the pads and rolls to the off side.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Pandey pushes it back to the bowler.
15.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Flatter down the leg side, Pandey leaves it alone. Wided.
15.3 overs (1 Run) On off, Kane pushes this to the off side for one.
15.2 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Pandey has got lucky here! Floated on middle, Pandey dances down the track and looks to flick but misses and it goes off his pads right past the keeper towards the short third man. A leg bye taken.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, Kane nudges this to the mid-wicket region for a single.
Match Reports
- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Indian Premier League 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 18.2 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad are 204/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2020 today match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. Everything related to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals live score. Do check for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.