Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smacked! Powerful shot! On a good length on middle, Pandey powers this over the bowler's head and it runs away past the ropes for a boundary.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Short of a good length on off, Pandey looks to play at this but it goes off his inside edge to the leg side.
14.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Nortje goes for a short ball around off, Pandey sways away from it. Wided by the umpire.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Pandey works this to the cover region.
Kane Williamson replaces Wriddhiman Saha out in the middle.
DRINKS! Delhi have finally managed to see the back of Wriddhiman Saha and now they have a chance to pull things back in their favour and minimize the damage in the death overs. Hyderabad have not been at their best in the death with the willow but will look to change that and have a very good batting to come. Can they finish the innings with a bang?
14.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Delhi get another one and it is the man in-form Saha who walks back now. He was looking to go big but he goes back to the pavilion on this occasion. He goes after a well made 87. He will be disappointed as he could not get his century but nonetheless, he has given Hyderabad a platform. Nortje dishes a good length ball on middle, Saha again makes room and looks to go big but does not time this as well as he would have liked. It balloons towards the mid off region and Shreyas Iyer is as safe as house. A great innings by Saha comes to an end.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! There seems to be no stopping Saha! On a fullish length on middle, Saha makes room and lofts this one over the cover region and it crosses the ropes on a bounce.
14.1 overs (1 Run) On a fullish length around off, Pandey hammers this down the ground towards long on for one.
Shreyas Iyer has been left scatching his head as his reliable bowlers are unable to give him the breakthorugh tonight. He has called back Anrich Nortje for his 3rd over.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clever shot to end the over! Back of a length ball around off, Saha waits for it and lofts it past the fielder at short third man and it runs away to the fence. Saha moves into the 80s now.
13.5 overs (1 Run) A full toss on middle, Pandey works this to the mid-wicket region for one.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a good length delivery around off, Saha looks for the pull but it comes off the inside edge and rolls to the short fine leg region for a single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! This has not happened a lot in this game. Back of a length ball around middle and leg, Saha makes room and looks to pull but misses it altogether.
13.2 overs (1 Run) A short length ball around off, Pandey looks to pull but mistimes it towards the long on region for a single.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) Short of a good length ball around off, Pandey pulls this one to the mid-wicket region for a brace.
12.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a cracking shot! The sound as the bat connected with the ball was pure poetry! Back of a length ball around off, Saha hammers this over the mid-wicket fence and it goes and hits the advertising ropes. The umpires are checking if this has touched the ropes first and it has. A great end to the over.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) 4 LEG BYES! Everything seems to be going Hyderabad's way! Back of a length ball around off, Saha looks for the pull but misses and it goes off his shoulders past the keeper and into the third man area for a boundary.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On a shorter length on middle, Pandey hops and tucks this one to the square leg region for one.
12.3 overs (1 Run) On a full length around off, Saha looks to work this to the cover region but it takes the outside edge and goes towards the third man region for one.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) A slower back of a length ball outside off, Saha lofts this one towards the backward point region for a couple.
12.1 overs (0 Run) On a full length around middle and leg, Saha looks to work this to the leg side but misses. It comes off his body. Saha looks for the single but Pandey sends him back.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Saha comes down the track and strokes it to sweeper cover for one.
The physio is out in the middle to have a look at Saha. He seems to be uncomfortable but seems like he is fine to continue.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent from Saha! He is toying with the Delhi bowling. Short around off, Saha punches it away to the left of sweeper cover. Rabada there gives it a chase and puts a dive but his effort is not enough to save it from going to the fence.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, Pandey punches it to cover for one.
11.3 overs (3 Runs) Nicely executed. Floated on middle, Saha scoops it over the keeper's head. Ashwin gives it a chase and stops it with an awkward slide before the ropes. 3 taken.
11.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Slog swept to perfection! Tossed up on middle, Saha slog sweeps it over square leg for a biggie.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Short and flat around off, Saha comes down the track and punches it to cover.
10.6 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! An appeal for LBW but it is turned down. Slower ball on the pads, Saha looks for the flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. A leg bye taken as the ball rolls to the off side.
10.5 overs (3 Runs) Full delivery outside off, Pandey lofts this one over the cover region. The fielder runs in and does well to stop this one. Three runs collected.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on middle, Saha flicks it to the deep square leg region for a single run. Good, smart batting by Saha.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Saha! Good length ball outside off, Saha works this one through the point region and will fetch another boundary.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY FOR SAHA! What an innings this has been so far by him. His second fastest fifty in the Indian T20 League. Short ball on middle, Saha pulls this one to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Pandey guides this to the third man region for a single.
