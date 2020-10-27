Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length outside off, Shimron looks for the pull but it takes his inside edge and goes towards the keeper on the bounce. 186 needed in 90 balls.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slammed! There was some power in this stroke! On a good length outside off, Hetmyer powers this one through the mid off region and it goes past the ropes for a boundary.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery around middle, Rahane nudges this one down to the long on region for one.
4.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Rahane works this to the mid-wicket region.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rahane finds the gap on this occasion and Delhi will be hoping that he gets more of these! On a good length around middle, Rahane makes room and punches this through the cover-point region to fetch a boundary.
4.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length on middle, Hetmyer eases this one towards long on for a single.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Not what Rahane wanted to do but he will not mind this. Back of a length ball around off, Rahane strides down the track and looks to go big and swings his bat but it takes the outside edge and runs away to the fence at third man for a boundary.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around middle, Hetmyer pulls this one to the deep square leg region for a single.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Good delivery! A yorker around off, Hetmyer digs it out towards the off side. Hetmyer looks for the run but Rahane sends him back. Holder looks to have a throw at the keeper's end but the ball slips out of his hands.
3.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length outside off, Hetmyer works this to the cover region.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a good length delivery on middle, Hetmyer works this to the leg side.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Rahane pulls this one to the deep square leg region for a single.
2.6 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Hetmyer tucks it to mid-wicket.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and Rahane might have been back in the dugout for another low score. Fuller on off, Rahane pushes it to the right of cover and calls for a quick run. Vijay Shankar gets to the ball quickly and has a shy at the bowler's end while being off balance. Luckily for Delhi and Rahane the former Delhi man misses his shy.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Rahane comes down the track and pushes it to cover.
2.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Sandeep misses his line and sprays one down the leg side. Wided by the umpire.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Pitching outside leg. On the pads, Hetmyer looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. There is an optimistic appeal from Sandeep but nothing from the umpire. They take a single as the ball goes to the leg side.
2.2 overs (1 Run) This time Rahane strokes it towards long on for one.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Hyderabad have their tail up in this game. Good length ball outside off, Rahane looks to punch but ends up chopping it to the keeper.
Who walks out to bat in the middle now for Delhi? It is Shimron Hetmyer.
1.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust! The gamble to send Stoinis up the order does not work out for Delhi. It is the birthday boy, David Warner again who scalps this one. Hyderabad have started off brilliantly. Loopy ball on middle, Stoinis makes room and looks to go big over the mid off region but he does not get the required elevation on this. It goes straight to Warner at mid off who does not drop these.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Rahane tucks this towards the mid-wicket region for a single.
1.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Floated down the leg side, Rahane looks to sweep this one but misses. Wided.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy on middle, Stoinis lofts this towards the long on region and it goes on the bounce to the fielder there. A single.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter on middle, Stoinis makes room and cuts this to the point region.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter around leg, Rahane tucks this to the square leg region for a single.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rahane gets his first boundary of the game as well! Flatter outside off, Rahane cuts this one through cover-point region for a boundary.
Who will share the new ball with Sandeep Sharma? It will be Shahbaz Nadeem.
0.6 over (0 Run) A dot to end the over. On a good length outside off, Stoinis works this to the cover region. A wonderful start for Hyderabad. Just the six runs and the big wicket of Dhawan.
0.5 over (0 Run) On a good length outside off, Stoinis punches this to the cover region.
0.5 over (1 Run) WIDE! Sandeep bowls this well outside the off stump. Stoinis leaves this one alone. Wided.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot and what a start by Stoinis! First boundary of the Delhi innings as well! On a good length on middle, Stoinis lofts this one over the mid-wicket region and it runs away to the fence.
Who will walk out at number 3? Promotion for Marcus Stoinis as he walks out ahead of Shreyas Iyer.
0.3 over (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Dhawan goes back on the very first ball that he has faced! Delhi, definitely did not want this start and when this side is chasing a total over 200. Just the start that Hyderabad wanted, seeing the back of Dhawan as he walks back right in the first over. On a good length around off, moving away from the left-hander, Dhawan looks to go big over the leg side but it takes the leading edge and balloons towards the mid off region. Warner backtracks and takes a good catch. Warner is not going to drop these. Great start by Hyderabad.
0.2 over (1 Run) Rahane and Delhi are underway! On a good length around off, Rahane pushes this to the long on region for a single.
0.1 over (0 Run) Sandeep starts off with a good length ball around off, nipping into the right-hander, Rahane pushes this to the cover region.
