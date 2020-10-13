Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Chennai captain, MS Dhoni, says that what really matters is the two points. Tells that the team did a very good job. Feels the batters got them a decent score on the board and says that there was some purpose. Adds that the spinners got them wickets at the right time and feels that he won't shy away from calling it a perfect game for them. Tells that he told the bowlers to hit the right lengths and do not go searching for the swing. Mentions that the fast bowlers executed their plans well. Says that with the pitch getting a bit slow, it will surely help them to an extent. On Sam Curran, MS says that Curran is a complete player for them. Adds that he can open the batting, he can play the fast bowlers and spinners well too. Adds that there are plenty of areas where they can get better. Feels they just need to keep the process right and if they can keep winning games, the point table will take care of itself. Ends by saying that just because they have won the game, he doesn't want to brush anything under the carpet.
Dwayne Bravo is up for a chat. Tells that he enjoys bowling towards the end. Praises Shardul for the 19th over. Adds that it was a great team performance overall. Praises Karn and Jadeja too along with Chahar who bowled in the Powerplay. Tells that he is really happy that they get 2 points. Says that there was no panic in the team before the game. Informs that they have broken it into a mini-tournament now and says that this game was really important for them. Adds that they made a few changes in their plan, like sending Curran to open the batting and is happy that it worked here for them. On the pitch being on the slower side, Bravo says that it doesn't make much difference as both the teams have to play on it. Talking about Pandey's run out, Bravo says that he isn't too quick these days and hence enjoys fielding in the circle and tells that Pandey was a key wicket for them. Finishes by saying that he has enjoyed playing with Curran and tells that he has a lot of character.
Hyderabad skipper, David Warner, says that the wicket was a bit on the slower side. Tells that they tried to take it deep but failed to win it. Tells that they need to go to the drawing board and plan things out better. Adds that the total was chasable but tells that when they were maintaining a momentum, he felt that they had a chance but it didn't happen. Says that the batters need to come out with clear minds. Feels if they want to take the bowler on or you want to sit deep inside the crease. Says that they want to forget this game and come better in the next game. Adds that they will have to monitor the pitch and then select the team. Ends by saying that to go ahead, you need to beat the good teams and says that he is ready for that challenge along with his boys.
Earlier in the day, Chennai won the toss and decided to bat. Their batting clicked today even though they lost du Plessis and Sam Curran right in the starting proceedings. Curran made a quickfire 31 and Watson and Rayudu stitched a valuable partnership in the middle stages of the game. A flourish in the end by Jadeja and Dhoni made sure that Chennai ended with a good total of 167. This was not the best bowling performance by Hyderabad as apart from Sandeep Sharma and Rashid Khan, every other bowler was on the expensive side. Sandeep, Natarajan and Khaleel scalped 2 wickets each, but overall, their bowling was not the best on the night.
Chasing this target, Hyderabad needed their opening duo of Warner and Bairstow to start with a bang. Though, that did not happen as Warner was sent back by Curran. Pandey followed him back soon after. Bairstow also did not explode as his team would have hoped for. Kane Williamson was the pick of the lot as he scored a well made 57, but he alone could not see his side home.
Defending a total of 167, Chennai started off well as they got rid of Warner and Pandey right in the Powerplay. They kept scalping wickets right throughout the innings getting rid of the explosive batters along the way and in the end, they held their nerve and saw their side through. Dhoni went by using 7 bowlers for this game and Piyush Chawla bowled only a single over. Bravo and Karn Sharma picked up 2 wickets today, even as Karn was expensive towards the end of the innings. Dhoni got his decisions right in the field and he will be hoping that he can continue this going forward. Overall, a comprehensive victory for Chennai.
What a game of cricket we have had today! The fans of both the teams would have been biting their nails towards the end of the innings. It is Dhoni's men who have held their nerve, in the end, they have recorded a win by 20 runs. They have finally won a game after a series of losses. Dhoni will be a happy man tonight.
19.6 overs (0 Run) Full and wide outside off, Natarajan swings at it but fails to connect. Top class over from Natarajan. Chennai win by 20 runs.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Just a single! Slower fuller one this time, Sandeep drives it towards mid off and takes a quick run.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Another yorker! Another dot! Sandeep makes room and tries to dig out the yorker but fails to do so as Bravo follows him.
Natarajan is the man in.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Another one bites the dust. A good length ball around off and middle, Nadeem looks to slog but ends up getting a top edge. The ball balloons high in the air. Bravo calls for the catch and settles under it and takes it easily.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Excellent bowling! Bravo continues to deliver the perfect yorker and he follows the batsman as well. Nadeem fails fo flick again.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Perfect begining! Full and following the batsman who has made room. Nadeem looks to flick but misses.
Sandeep Sharma walks out to bat. Dwayne Bravo will bowl the final over of the innings. Can he defend the total?
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! HIT WICKET! A low full toss, Rashid tries to use his wrists and flick it over the fence but mistimes it. It goes straight to Chahar at long on. He takes the catch. However, this will not matter as he is out hit wicket! When did that happen? Ok... replays show that while trying to go deep in his crease and execute the shot, Khan trod onto his stumps! 22 needed from the final over now.
18.5 overs (0 Run) DOT! This one is full and inside the tramline. Rashid fails to dig it out again. Hyderabad need a boundary.
18.4 overs (1 Run) A single now! Full and wide again, Nadeem makes room and steers it straight to point but they go for the run.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Full toss on middle, it is flicked towards mid-wicket for a single.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Very full and wide outside off, Rashid looks to dig it out but misses. Looked like that was out of the tramline on the off side. The umpire wanted to signal it wide but decided against it in the end.
18.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A bonus! Good plan from Thakur but the execution is wrong. Tries to stay away from the firing zone of Rashid, Thakur ends up bowling it outside off. Rashid lets it be. Wided.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) A couple to begin the over! Low full toss outside off, Rashid carves it away from the sweeper cover for a couple of runs.
Shardul Thakur is back into the attack to bowl the penultimate over of the innings. His figures read 1-0-5-0.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nadeem is off the mark in style as well. And he lets everyone out there know that Rashid is not the only threat! Tossed up and outside off, Nadeem makes room and launches it over extra cover for a boundary. 27 needed in 12 balls.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Fired it full and wide outside off, Rashid looks to drive this time but ends up slicing it over short third man. Jadeja from third man runs ahead and tries to get under the ball but misses.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Innovation time now! Flatter and around off, Rashid reverse sweeps it over short third man and finds the fence again.
17.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Rashid says it is not over yet! What a way to get off the mark. Tossed up ball around off, Rashid jumps out of his crease and launches it towards long on. Thakur who took the catch on the last ball runs to his left and tries to catch but misses.
Shahbaz Nadeem will walk out now.
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Williamson has to go! Is this the match for Chennai? Tossed up ball on middle, Williamson goes for the slog sweep but he doesn't time it as well as he would've liked. It goes as far as Thakur at long on.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! One bounce four! Perfect placement! Shortish and on middle, Williamson goes back and pulls it over mid-wicket and finds the fence.
Karn Sharma is back on for Chennai. His figures are 3-0-18-1.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, driven towards covers and a quick single is taken. 46 needed in 18 balls.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fifty in style for Williamson. The job is not done yet though. A gentle full toss from Bravo, Kane manages to power it over mid-wicket and find the gap in the deep. No chance for the fielders to get around.
Who will walk out now for Hyderabad? Rashid Khan, it is.
16.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Bravo has the last laugh. Dangerous Shankar departs. Bravo with the success. A perfectly plan dismissal this one from Chennai. With the asking rate getting big, Shankar can't think of leaving it alone. He goes after it by reaching out. He though ends up slicing it towards third man. Jadeja runs forward and takes it nicely.
16.3 overs (1 Run) On a full length around off, Williamson works this one to the cover region for a single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Full ball on off, Shankar works this one towards the long off region for a single.
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is huge! Will this be the over where Hyderabad turn it on? Full ball on off, Shankar slogs this one over the long on fence for a biggie.
DRINKS! This game is hanging by a thread as both teams are equally placed in the game. As long as Williamson is out there for Hyderabad, they will believe. Dhoni will be looking to get the big fish and get rid of Williamson and wrap this game up. 59 runs required in the last four overs and this game could go either way. An exciting end awaits. Bravo is back with the ball for Chennai. His figures so far read 1-0-11-0.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Yes, he does. He bowls a flatter ball around off, Shankar works this down the ground towards long on for a single. 59 runs required in 24 balls.
15.5 overs (1 Run) On off, Williamson plays this to the mid-wicket region for a single. Can Chawla end this over well?
15.4 overs (2 Runs) Flatter around off, Kane pulls this one towards the deep mid-wicket region. The batters collect two runs before Jadeja in the deep can clean up.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball around off, Shankar plays this one towards the mid-wicket region for a single.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Flatter around middle, Shankar hops and tucks this to the square leg region and the batters scamper back for the second run. Good running by these two.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, Williamson taps this to the point region and runs across for the single.
