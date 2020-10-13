Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Right then! MS Dhoni's boys finally started off with the bat today and have piled up 167 runs on the board. They have a task on their hands as Hyderabad's top 4 batters are very dangerous and they will need quick wickets to pile some pressure on Hyderabad. Who comes out on top? Will Warner and co. chase this down or do the bowlers of Chennai have something else planned in store for us? Join us for the chase in a bit!
Brad Haddin, one of the assistant coaches of Hyderabad, is caught for a quick chat. Starts by saying that he thinks it is a good score as at the start, they were thinking about keeping them to 170. Feels they gave away a few more towards the end. Tells that he was surprised seeing Curran coming to open instead of Watson but was happy seeing that. Finishes by saying that it could be an interesting run chase.
Talking about Hyderabad, with the ball, Sandeep Sharma was the standout performer. He scalped 2 wickets and also conceded just 19 runs off his quota of 4 overs. Khaleel and Natarajan too picked up two wickets but were on the expensive side. Rashid Khan went wicket-less today. Overall, it was a decent bowling performance by Warner's boys.
Chennai started off with a blow as Faf du Plessis was sent packing right on his first ball. Sam Curran was the man to open the innings with him and he had to walk back shortly after. It was Rayudu and Watson who stitched a good partnership and kept the scoreboard ticking for Chennai. Towards the end, some good shots by Dhoni and Jadeja helped Chennai to a good total of 167.
Hyderabad were on course to end the innings well but short cameos from Dhoni and especially Jadeja towards the end of the innings and also good contributions from Watson and Rayudu at the start has propelled Chennai to a challenging total of 167.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end the over! Full and outside off, Jadeja strokes it through mid on and gets two. 15 off the last over. Chennai end with 167/6.
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Drilled down the ground! Full and outside off, Jadeja drills it through mid off. The long off fielder runs to his left and dives but fails to stop the ball.
19.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Jadeja with a body blow! That wasn't too far from the fielder though. A full toss on middle, Jadeja pumps it towards deep mid-wicket and manages to clear the fielder by just. Important six.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Chahar looks to slog but misses to get hit on the body. They cross for a leg bye.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off, Chahar lifts it over mid off. Warner runs to his right and makes a sliding stop. Two taken.
Who will walk out to bat for Chennai? It will be Deepak Chahar.
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Cleaned him up! Golden duck for Bravo! Excellent delivery from Khaleel to begin the last over. It is the slower one that has done the trick here. A good length ball around off, the slower one. Bravo looks to slog it on the leg side but he is deceived big time. The ball goes behind and the zing bails light up. Perfect start of the last over for Hyderabad.
Dwayne Bravo is the new man in for Chennai. Khaleel Ahmed will bowl the final over of the innings for Hyderabad. His figures so far are 3-0-31-1.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Dhoni departs next ball. A low full toss, just outside off, Dhoni looks to launch it again but this time the ball hits the toe end of the bat and goes to Williamson at extra cover. Natarajan ends his spell with a wicket.
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HUGE! That's that Dhoni we know! We have seen these so many times! Vintage MS! Natarajan misses his yorker by just but it is good enough for MS. He gets under it and pumps it over long on for a massive six. 102 meters!
18.4 overs (1 Run) One more single! Full and on middle, flicked down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Wide yorker this time! Dhoni can only jam it towards the off side. A quick single taken. Natarajan got to the ball quickly and wanted to have a shy at the non-striker's end but there was no one for backup so he bailed out.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Slower one this time. It is on middle on a good length, Jadeja reads it and tucks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smart batting! Jadeja knows that there is no one square of the wicket on the off side. And to his good luck, Natarajan bowls it short and outside off, he waits and then runs it between short third man and point to find the fence.
18.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Natarajan tries the yorker but slips it down the leg side. Jadeja lets it be. Wided.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) Two to end the over! A full ball on middle, Dhoni flicks it through mid-wicket and scampers back for a couple before the fielder from long on can get to the ball. Sandeep finishes with 2/19.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Dropped but that was a superb effort from Sandeep. Looks like he has hurt himself here. A length ball, Sandeep rolls his fingers on it. Dhoni looks to punch but he is a bit too early in the shot. He ended up getting a leading edge. It lobbed to the left of Sandeep. He went full stretch. Got to the ball but couldn't hold on. A terrific effort though.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, pushed to third man for a run.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap nicely! A bit short and just outside off, Jadeja waits for the ball and then forces it through the gap between point and short third man. The point fielder dives to his right but fails to stop it.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Slower one! Good length and around off, Dhoni eases a single through mid off.
17.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball on the pads, Jadeja tucks it to fine leg for a run.
Sandeep Sharma is back on. His figures so far read 3-0-10-2.
Chennai still have MS Dhoni out there.
16.6 overs (0 Run) A slower good length ball outside off, Dhoni looks to play at this but does not connect bat with ball. Chennai collect 10 runs off this over and will look for a couple more big overs before the end of the innings.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! POWER! This one was smashed! What a shot! Natarajan goes to bowl another full toss outside off, Dhoni hammers this one wide of the man at deep point and the power is immense and it will cross the fence for a boundary.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another full toss but Dhoni punishes this time around! Can we see some more from Captain Cool? Dishes a full toss around middle, Dhoni does well to swivel and pull this one towards the deep square leg region. Rashid runs to his left but fails to stop the ball.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery around off, Jadeja cuts this one fine towards the point region for a single.
Ravindra Jadeja is the new man in!
16.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another full toss bowled, another wicket for Hyderabad! Shane Watson has looked good so far but then he gives his wicket away here! Things might be a little difficult for Chennai as now they have two new batters out in the middle. Bowls a full toss outside off, Watson looks for the big shot over covers but does not time this well. It is Manish Pandey in the deep, who is not going to drop these chances. Another good breakthrough for Hyderabad!
16.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery around middle, Dhoni tucks this one towards the square leg region to exchange ends with Watson.
Who will bowl the 17th over? T Natarajan will. 2-0-17-0 from him so far.
15.6 overs (1 Run) On a good length around off, Dhoni drives this one towards the cover region to retain the strike for the next over.
15.5 overs (0 Run) This is a short ball around off, Dhoni thinks about the pull but then backs out and leaves it alone. A dot is good towards the end of the innings.
15.4 overs (1 Run) On a full length around off, Watson plays this down the ground towards long off for one.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Dhoni is off the mark straightaway! Bowls a good length ball around middle, Dhoni works this one towards the long on region for a single.
MS Dhoni is the new man in! Can he launch a few out of the park and take his side towards a good score in these final overs?
15.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rayudu holes out! Khaleel has struck and the change has worked out for Warner! Rayudu can be dangerous towards the end and Khaleel has done well to get rid of him. Ahmed bowls a full toss around off, Rayudu looks to go big but does not time this one well and it does not have the required distance as he holed out to David Warner who is stationed at long off and he takes a good catch.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Good start by Khaleel! He bowls a full length ball outside off, Rayudu makes room and reached out to play this one but misses.
