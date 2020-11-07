SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in the Indian Premier League 2020 eliminator to book their place in Qualifier 2 on Friday. SRH will face Delhi Capitals, who lost to Mumbai Indians in the first Qualifier on Thursday, on Sunday for a place in the final. In the sixth over of SRH's chase, David Warner missed a ball that came back in from Mohammed Siraj. RCB went up for a caught behind shout but the on-field umpire gave him not out. Virat Kohli went for a review and despite no conclusive evidence to overturn the on-field call, TV umpire gave the decision in favour of RCB. Warner was clearly upset with the controversial call as he walked off the field. Soon after his dismissal, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris took to Twitter and slammed the third umpire for changing the on-field call.

"Incredible decision from the 3rd umpire. David Warner every reason to blow up. Original decision not out and never conclusive evidence to overturn," Styris tweeted.

Styris' countryman and commentator Simon Doull, however, was convinced that the ball touched Warner's gloves on its way to the wicketkeeper.

"What game and replays are you watching..!! Clearly off the glove," Doull tweeted.

In response, Styris cleared his stance and said that according to the rules, TV umpire needs conclusive evidence to overturn the on-field call.

"The one where he was given not out. The one where it has to be conclusive to overturn. The one where he said it hit my leg as he walked off. The key is CONCLUSIVE to overturn," Styris wrote on Twitter.

In the match, RCB after being sent in to bat could only manage to post a paltry total of 131 for seven from their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, Kane Williamson scored an unbeaten half-century and a late cameo from Jason Holder sealed the game for SRH.