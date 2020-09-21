SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will kick off their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaigns when they face each other at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday. David Warner, reinstated as the SRH captain, will be looking to lead the team to a second IPL title. Virat Kohli and RCB will again begin their quest for a maiden title, having reached the final thrice in the tournament's history. Kohli has spoken about how he feels this is the most balanced their side has been since 2016, when they last reached the final, and he will be hoping to get off to a winning start. The match between SRH and RCB will be the third in this year's tournament. Chennai Super Kings beat defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match, while Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab in a thriller on Sunday.

When is the IPL 2020 match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?

The IPL 2020 match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take place on September 21, Monday.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?

The IPL 2020 match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?

The live streaming of IPL 2020 match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)