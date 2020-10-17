Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 34th match of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The tie will mark the second clash of the double-header on Saturday, October 17. CSK skipper MS Dhoni is under immense pressure with his side having registered only three wins in eight matches so far. The same was evident during the Chennai-based franchise's previous league match against SunRisers Hyderabad. Dhoni who is usually extremely calm and composed lost his cool at the umpire who was about to signal a wide, making an angry gesture. It had the desired effect with the delivery not being signalled a wide, much to the displeasure of SRH skipper David Warner. DC have been excellent in the ongoing edition, bouncing back following a defeat against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI), with a triumph by a margin of 13 runs against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous league match.

When is the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match will take place on Saturday, October 17.

What time will the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match begin?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match be played?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Where to watch live streaming of the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match?

The live streaming of the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

