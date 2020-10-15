Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, tapped to point for a dot. Just the 2 runs off it. Punjab need 88 runs in 60 balls.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, chopped to backward point for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Full on the pads, Gayle closes the face of his bat and looks to flick but misses. It comes off his pads to the leg side and a leg bye is sneaked in.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish around off, Gayle taps it towards point and comes down the track for a single but sensing there was none walks back.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Gayle defends it to cover.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball on leg, Gayle looks to turn that on the leg side but misses to get hit on the body.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Short around off, Gayle punches it behind point and keeps the strike.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Short on off and middle, Rahul pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter outside off, Rahul looks to scoop it over fine leg but misses. The ball hits his pad and lobs away from short fine leg. Rahul looks to take a run but it is Gayle at the other end. He does not want it.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Gayle is off the mark! Floated on off, Gayle taps it to the on side and takes a single to get his first run of the season.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted on middle, Gayle starts his innings this season with a calm front foot defense.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Sundar starts with a shortish ball around leg, Rahul turns it to deep square leg for one.
Who will walk out to bat now? The Universe Boss, Chris Gayle, it is. Also, Washington Sundar is in the attack now.
7.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! This is brave bowling from Chahal, tosses it up after being hit for a biggie on the last ball. Chahal gets to 200 wickets in T20s as well. Floats a legbreak around middle, it pitches and spins away. Agarwal swings across the line but misses to read the spin. The ball hits the off stump and Chahal is pumped here.
7.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is a lovely shot! Flat ball around off, Agarwal lifts it over the bowler's head for a maximum.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, pushed through the covers for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, Agarwal taps it on the leg side for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) A single as this is tapped on the off side for one.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) 4 WIDES! Down the leg side, Agarwal lets it be. De Villiers misses it. The ball goes past and is racing away to the fine leg fence. Siraj and Udana give chase, Siraj dives and looks to contain it from going inside the boundary. But he fails to do so, a boundary off extras.
7.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, played back to the bowler.
Yuzvendra Chahal is back in the attack. 1-0-15-0 for him.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A single as this falls safe of the man at fine leg. Shortish ball, Agarwal pulls, the ball goes in the air but lands on the bounce ahead of fine leg. A single added.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gets it over backward point this. Fullish around off, Agarwal gives himself some room on the off side and hits this to the backward point fence.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Short ball, Agarwal looks to pull but is early in the shot. Gets it uppishly off the bottom half. It falls safely on the off side though.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven to Kohli at cover who fumbles and allows a single to be taken.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, steered towards third man for a single.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, Agarwal clips it well over short mid-wicket. It goes to the right of Morris at deep mid-wicket. Morris runs in there, puts in a good dive and contains that to a couple.
Mohammed Siraj to bowl now.
Drinks! Boom! Boom! Bang! That is how Punjab have started off their chase. A very similiar start to Bangalore's. They were 57/1 at the end of the Powerplay. It was post Powerplay when Punjab pulled things back with the ball. Bangalore will look to do the same. A very surprising tactic from Kohli as we have still not seen Sundar who has been superb in the Powerplay. Let's see if Kohli has some special trick in his sleeve.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on middle and leg, Agarwal hits it towards mid on and sneaks in a single. End of the Powerplay and Punjab are motoring here, 56/0. Need 116 runs in 84 balls.
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another 50-run stand between these two, they have made it a habit. Full on off, Agarwal lofts it over long on for a biggie.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Full on the pads, Agarwal looks to flick but gets it off his pads. It goes to the left of de Villiers who does well to stop that.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Off-pace ball on the pads, glanced towards Chahal at square leg for a single.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, driven past mid off for a single.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, driven through the covers for a single.
