Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Another single and Bangalore are 83/2 at the end of 10 overs. On leg, Kohli taps this behind square on the leg side and takes one.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Full on off, driven to long off for a single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Full on off, leans and pushes it back to the bowler.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Would have been a wide had he left that though. Flatter, down the leg side, Sundar decides to go after it though. Stretches and hits it to the fine leg fence.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter around off, Kohli rocks back and taps this towards long on for one.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller on the pads, helped to deep square leg for a single.
DRINKS! 2 wickets Bangalore have lost - both the openers are back in the hut. Kohli and Sundar are at the crease. Saving de Villiers for the late middle and death overs are Bangalore. Kohli for now is taking the quick 1s and 2s and Sundar is content knocking it around as well. Will be interesting to see when these two plan to launch. Setting a platform for de Villiers, yes!
8.6 overs (1 Run) Flat legbreak, outside off, dabbed to the off side for a single.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off, driven to long on for one.
8.4 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side on off, Sundar taps it behind square on the leg side and takes one.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle and leg, bunted down to long on for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Full outside off, Kohli swipes across the line but finds the man at short mid-wicket.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Floated outside off, driven to deep extra cover for a couple.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Short on middle, Kohli punches it to mid-wicket and keeps the strike.
7.5 overs (1 Run) This time milks it to long off for one.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Another one that stuck onto the surface. Short on off, just like Padikkal, Sundar too checks his shot. Washington Sundar though is lucky as this one falls just short of Maxwell.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball around off, Kohli tucks this one to the square leg region for one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on leg, Sundar whips it to deep mid-wicket and gets a run.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Floated on middle and leg, Sundar whips it towards cow corner and they take two.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, Sundar rocks back and cuts this to deep point and takes a single.
6.5 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side on off, kept out on the off side.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Sundar cuts but finds point.
Washington Sundar walks out to bat now.
6.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Murugan Ashwin gets the wicket. Bangalore lose their second, after the Powerplay. Flatter ball on off and middle, quicker as well. Finch goes back and looks to play at it but misses. The ball crashes into the woodwork behind.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Definitely a bat's knick there. Flatter and outside off, Finch goes back and looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It flies in the gap between the keeper and the slip fielder and races away for a boundary. Agonising for Punjab.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through point for a single.
Murugan Ashwin is into the attack now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the Powerplay. Fullish on off, Finch goes back and taps it to point for a dot. 57/1 are Bangalore at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (1 Run) A single. Flatter ball on middle and leg, placed on the leg side for a single.
5.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and well outside off, past the tramline. Kohli lets it be.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kohli wants to get a move on, he has played a couple of shots that indicate that. Fullish ball on off, Kohli wrists it to the right of the man at short fine leg and gets a boundary.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Finch comes down the track to the fuller one. Gets it on the pads. It goes to the on side and a leg bye is taken.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, bunted down to long on for a single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Floated around off and middle, kept out.
