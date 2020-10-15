Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Punjab's bowling was on the mark overall, but slipped into oblivion towards the end. 34 runs in the last 2 overs after having gotten de Villiers and Kohli earlier on, not good from Rahul's team. Shami and Ashwin got 2 wickets each but the former was extremely expensive while the latter was exceptional, with an economy rate under 6. Jordan bowled well and snared a wicket. Arshdeep was on the expensive side in his two overs while bagging a wicket. Disciplined but torn apart towards the end.
Finally, in walked AB de Villiers. But...the impact was very minimal. He made just two. Shocking, disappointing and all that you can think of. And even more of a shocker, Kohli fell, 2 balls later, 2 runs shy of his half ton. Well, Rahul's side would have curtailed a good deal of runs with that, right? On the face of it, yes. But Chris Morris had other plans. A blitzkrieg towards the end and he saw Bangalore just over 170, something Bangalore can well fancy to defend.
At 62/2, one would have been expecting de Villiers but Washington Sundar strode out to bat. Surprising. But anyway, the move did not pay off with Sundar departing after making 13 from 14 balls. Right, de Villiers now? No, Shivam Dube. Hmm...perhaps Bangalore are saving de Villiers for the death overs? Anyway, the partnership between Kohli and Dube was for 43 before Dube fell after hitting a good couple of sixes earlier.
Bangalore who have normally been exceptional during the Powerplay with the bat, were not so this time. They got off to a good start, courtesy the dimensions at Sharjah as well but lost Padikkal in the 5th over. Finch was coming down the track often but made little impact. He fell in the next over after the Powerplay.
Bangalore finish in style. A good total, one they were looking for as well. A cracking finish to say the least. Morris has done an excellent job, an unbeaten 25 from 8 balls towards the end.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Morris finishes the innings in style. Massive final over for Bangalore. 24 coming off the final one. Full on middle and leg, Morris heaves it over mid-wicket. There is a man in the deep but he sees the ball just go over him for a biggie. Supreme finish for Bangalore. BANGALORE FINISH WITH 171/6!
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another poor final over from Punjab! 18 off the over so far. Knuckle ball on off, Morris gets under it and smashes it over the long off fence for another biggie. Second of the over.
19.4 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe! Low full toss on off, Udana chips it wide of the diving cover fielder and gets a single.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Smashed! That is brilliant from Udana! Short ball on middle, Udana smashes his pull well over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. 11 off the first half of the final over.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Full on the pads, Morris whips it over square leg but gets just a single.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant execution and just the start Bangalore needed to the final over. A yorker on middle and off, Morris moves inside his stumps and scoops it over short fine leg for a boundary.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over! 10 off it. Not bad from CJ! On middle and leg, Morris milks it to long on and keeps the strike. A very good day at the office for Jordan as well. Does not finish his full quota of 4 but has done pretty well in his 3 overs!
18.5 overs (0 Run) Good smart comeback from Jordan. He sees Morris move away from his stumps so he bowls a yorker wide outside off. Morris is too far away and does not hit.
18.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Much needed for Bangalore! Short and wide outside off, Morris does not power hit but hits it well enough to send it over the short side of the ground, over point for a biggie.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball, Udana pulls it to long on and rotates the strike.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Another single. Punjab strangling Bangalore here with some fantastic death bowling. Good length ball on off, Morris plays it to mid off for one.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Udana taps it towards cover and gets a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball around the body, Udana pulls it towards square leg and keeps the strike. Fantastic over from Shami. Just 4 runs and two massive wickets off it.
Who will walk out next? It is Udana.
17.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! This over might as well be the game changing over in this game. First de Villiers and now Kohli, Shami has given his skipper what he would have dreamed of. A very well-disguised slower short ball around the body. Kohli looks to pull but he is way too early in his stroke. The ball hits the back part of his bat and lobs to the front and right of the keeper. Rahul runs in and dives to take a stunning catch.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) Around off, Kohli drives it wide of sweeper cover and gets a couple.
Who will walk out next? Morris or Udana? Morris it is.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Shami strikes and this is a big wicket for Punjab! This might as well make a difference of 15-20 runs in the total. A very full ball on off, de Villiers looks to smoke it over long off but he hits it off the lower half of his bat. It goes high in the air and just about goes past the 30-yard circle. Deepak Hooda settles under it and takes a simple catch. He is a good fielder and was never going to drop this.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Very well bowled by Shami! Slower ball on a length outside off, de Villiers swings but gets deceived by the slowness of this delivery and misses.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Full around off, Kohli hits it across the line to deep mid-wicket for one.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Another good over from Punjab! Excellent day at the office for Murugan. He finishes with 2/23 from his 4, brilliant. Loopy ball on off, Kohli milks it to the off side and keeps the strike.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up googly around off, Kohli looks to play a big sweep towards mid-wicket but gets an inside edge which goes fine of fine leg. Two taken!
16.4 overs (1 Run) Another short one, this time AB punches it to long on and rotates the strike.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Short on off, de Villiers punches it to the right of Murugan who does well to stop runs.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Kohli milks it through covers for one.
16.1 overs (1 Run) AB de Villiers is off the mark! Floated on off, de Villiers stretches and hits uppishly through cover for one.
Finally, AB de Villiers walks out to bat now. Also, Murugan Ashwin is back in the attack.
15.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Jordan gets his first wicket in the tournament. This is the Chris Jordan we all know. Short ball, outside off, Dube looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes to where short fine leg would have been. KL Rahul himself runs there and pouches it.
15.5 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Full and on the pads, Kohli looks to flick but misses. It comes off his pads to the off side and a leg bye is taken.
15.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Good length ball but down the leg side, Kohli looks to play at it but misses.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Shivam Dube works this on the leg side for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) A single as Kohli looks to glance but gets an inside edge onto his boots. It goes to the off side and a quick run is taken.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Dube lofts the good length ball over point and takes a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Dropped? No falls just short. Outside off on a good length, Dube hits it uppishly towards long off, to his right. Maxwell runs there but it falls just short, on a bounce, to him. He collects and throws at the non-striker's end where Kohli had strayed out. Had Maxwell hit there, Kohli would have been out.
