Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Very full down the leg side, Gayle clips it to deep mid-wicket and takes the single. Just 3 off the Saini over.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Heave-ho and a miss! Fullish and outside off, Gayle lets out a mighty swing across the line but misses the ball completely.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Length, around off, driven to cover.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, Rahul gives room on the off side and hits it in front of point for a single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish on off, bunts this down aerially to wide long on for a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Gayle swings across the line but misses to connect.
Navdeep Saini is back in the attack.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A single to finish. Just the 4 off it. Full and on leg, clipped to square leg for a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) A single as Rahul drives the full ball to long on. Gets to his 50 as well, off 37 balls. Well played, Rahul. What a knock from him again.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Gayle takes a quick single by tapping this full ball to short mid-wicket. Races to the other end, safely.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, dabbed to Kohli at cover.
13.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Gayle takes the review and survives. He was pretty confident that he got bat. Full and almost in the blockhole on leg, Gayle looks to hit but to the naked eye it looked like he missed. Gets hit on the pads, Morris appeals and the umpire concurs, raises his finger. Gayle has a chat with Rahul and then takes the DRS. He reckons he knicked it and...yes, replays confirm that. The Universe Boss stays.
Review time! Gayle has opted to have a look at the on-field review against him for the LBW. Feels he has got some bat on it. What does Ultra Edge say? A spike as the ball passes the bat....NOT OUT!
13.1 overs (1 Run) KL Rahul pushes the good length ball on the off side for a single.
Chris Morris is back in the attack now. 2-0-14-0 for him.
12.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! GAYLE FORCE! Fullish ball on the stumps, Gayle swivels and hits it over the fine leg fence.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On off, Rahul swings across the line and hits it to deep square leg for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, bunted down to long on for a single.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THE UNIVERSE BOSS IS BACK! Overpitched on off, Gayle comes on the front foot and sends this over the bowler's head for a maximum.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball on off and middle, Rahul swipes this to deep square leg for a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, fuller, hit uppishly to wide long on for one.
11.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Goes again, a brilliant end to the 12th over, 15 off it. Full and around off, Rahul lofts this mightily over long on and that sailed well over. Looks like it has gone out of the stadium. 69 runs needed in 48 balls for Punjab now.
11.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Swung away and swung away for a maximum. Length ball on off, Rahul swings across the line and helps it well over wide long on.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Full and well outside off, Gayle had moved to the leg side and looks to heave this on the off side. Ends up getting an inside edge to the left of de Villiers. A single is sneaked in.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Full on the pads, swung away to fine leg for a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, it pitches and bounces sharply. Takes the splice of Rahul's bat as he looked to defend and goes to Kohli at cover.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, driven past mid on for a single.
Mohammed Siraj is back in the attack. 1-0-9-0 so far.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, fullish, bunted down to long on for a single. Punjab are 88/1 after 11 overs. Need 84 runs in 54 balls.
10.5 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side on the leg pole, Rahul backs away and dabs this towards long on and gets to the other end.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, Gayle looks to drive but ends up hitting it slightly uppishly through cover-point for a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Gayle prods forward and blocks it out.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball around off, Gayle looks to hit it through the line but misses completely.
10.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, clipped to Kohli at mid-wicket for one.
