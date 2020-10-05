Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
9.6 overs (2 Runs) Full length on middle, Pant walks a step and flicks this towards deep mid-wicket and they run well to come back for the second run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a good length ball around leg, Iyer flicks this to the leg side to collect a single.
Rishabh Pant walks in next, at number 4, replacing Dhawan.
9.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The team in red are ecstatic and why not as well? They were on the back foot in the Powerplay but they have done well to remove the two openers. Udana strikes and the gamble to bring him on now has worked out for Kohli. Udana dishes a good length ball around middle, Dhawan makes some room and lofts this one towards the long on region but his timing is not the best on this occasion as it is straight down the throat of the man at long on. Moeen Ali will not drop these catches.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) A slower one this time outside off, Dhawan waits for it and slams it over the cover region but the timing is not quite right as Finch runs in and cuts this one off. The batters collect a couple.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around leg, Iyer hops and gets under the ball and works it towards the square leg region for another single.
Isuru Udana is back on. 1-0-13-0 so far.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Bowls a full length ball around middle and leg, Dhawan works this back towards Udana and it comes off his foot and goes towards the man at mid off. A single taken.
Delhi coach, Ricky Ponting, is up for a chat. Is happy with the start given by his team and says that the focus in their last 2 games has been to get a good and quick score in the Powerplay. Revels in the class of Prithvi Shaw and his strengths against spin and pace. On Shaw changing his technique slightly, Ponting observes that but says that as a coach, you don't want to look too much into things. He adds that Shaw himself has decided to stand more on off stump and whatever works best for him should be left that way. Further says that different people have different trigger movements. For example, people in Australia love to come on the front foot while in other countries, they love to play back and late. As a batsman, he says that you should have a clear mind and play freely, being in total control of the game as the T20 format is the toughest to play. Ends by saying that as coaches, they are here to help batsmen experience exactly that kind of an environment.
8.6 overs (0 Run) That is a fine yorker. Around off, Iyer backs away, almost misses it but manages to dig it out to the off side.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery around leg, Dhawan flicks this uppishly towards the deep square leg region but it lands safe and the batters take a single.
8.4 overs (0 Run) BOUNCER! Siraj sees Dhawan coming down the track and he does well to bowl this bouncer. Dhawan just ducks under this one.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a good length ball around middle and leg again, Iyer flicks this towards the square leg area to exchange ends with Dhawan.
8.2 overs (0 Run) A misfield could have fetched Delhi a run but they decide not to. Good length around middle, Iyer flicks this to the man at mid-wicket and he fumbles but the batters don't go for the single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length around off, Dhawan works this down the ground but the man at mid off dives well and stops this one. One run taken.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Another great spell by Sundar! Dhawan works this towards the leg side for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Another short ball around middle and leg, Iyer flicks this off his pads towards the man at short fine leg and they scamper through for the single as the fielder has a shy at the bowler's end and strikes but the man was in.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball around middle, Dhawan flicks this towards the square leg region to run across for the single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Flatter ball around middle, Dhawan works this towards the cover region off his back foot.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy around middle, Shikhar works this back towards Sundar.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter outside off, Dhawan works this one towards the point fielder.
6.6 overs (0 Run) BUMPER! Siraj goes for the bouncer this time and Iyer ducks under this one and leaves it alone.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! BANG! What a shot to play to start off by Iyer! Short of a good length ball around leg, Iyer flicks this fine towards the deep square leg region and the timing is sweet and will fetch him a boundary.
Captain Shreyas Iyer walks in at number 3, replacing Shaw.
6.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Siraj has struck for Bangalore and the very dangerous Shaw will walk back now. This is the start Kohli wanted from Siraj when he handed him the ball and he has not disappointed. Siraj dishes a back of a length ball around middle and leg, Shaw looks for the pull but it comes off his gloves and de Villiers with the gloves does no wrong. Shaw will be mighty disappointed as he would have wanted to go big and continue but he will have to walk back.
6.3 overs (1 Run) On a good length outside off, Dhawan works this towards the cover region for a single.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not a great start by Siraj and Dhawan welcomes him with some style! This is another half-pitcher around middle, Dhawan pulls this one hard and it will cross the fence at deep mid-wicket. Cracking.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball around middle, Dhawan gets under it but it only bounces a few paces away, Shaw comes running in for the single but is sent back by Dhawan. Siraj has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
Mohammed Siraj is into the attack.
Time for an early DRINKS break. Delhi have begun well here, attacking almost every bowler except Sundar. The reason for that has been Sundar barely gives room to the batsmen to capitalize. But now, with the field spread, the spinners will back themselves to pick wickets. Watch out for Moeen Ali who has an uncanny knack of the same.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball around middle to finish and Dhawan flicks this off his back foot towards the square leg region for another single. Delhi have started off really well and have amassed 63 runs without losing a wicket at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Floated around middle, Shaw sweeps this one towards square leg for a single run.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Not the shot Shaw wanted to play but he will accept this nonetheless. Flatter ball around leg, Shaw looks to sweep this one but it comes off his top edge and goes over de Villiers and it will race away to the fence at fine leg for a boundary.
5.3 overs (2 Runs) Another short ball around middle, Shaw pulls this one hard towards the square leg region and will collect another couple. Great running and batting by these two.
5.2 overs (2 Runs) Flatter ball around middle, Shaw pulls this one towards the deep square leg region and the batters run across for two runs before the fielder cleans up in the deep.
5.1 overs (0 Run) In the air..but safe! Sundar bowls a flatter one around middle, Shaw plays this slightly uppishly back towards the bowler but it just drops short of Sundar.
